Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market Revenue, Size, Outlook and Forecast 2017-2022

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market By Region (North America, Europe, APAC and ROW) and By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Australia, China and India).

Rising pipeline projects to maintain water supply in water scarce areas and increasing demand for leak detection equipment and inspection solutions to minimise the water loss is boosting the demand for installing water pipeline leak detection system globally. Moreover, stringent government policies are further going to minimise impact of leakage on environment. In terms of segmentation, market is categorized on the basis of technology (Equipment and Inspection service). The equipment market is further categorised among Acoustic and Non-Acoustic. Another segmentation in water pipeline leak detection system market is by type (continuous and non-continuous leak detection methods) and location of application (Underground, Above the Ground and Under Water). Although, North America is anticipated to lead the revenue contribution in the market with the share of around 45%, APAC is expected to witness higher growth rate till 2022.

According to Azoth Analytics research report, “Global Water Pipeline Leak Detection System (LDS) Market By Technology, By Equipment, By Type, By Location of Application, By Region, By Country – Analysis and Forecast (2017 Edition) - By Technology (Equipment, Inspection Service), By Equipment (Acoustic, Non Acoustics), By Type ( Continuous, Non Continuous), By Location of Application (Underwater, Above the ground, Underground)” global market is projected to display moderate growth represented by a CAGR of 6.12% during 2017 – 2022, chiefly driven by increasing concerns for water conservation, rising population globally, government regulations to use leak detection systems to avoid water losses and growing advancements in the leak detection technology. The acoustics leak detection systems are rising at a higher rate due its extremely dynamic performance characteristics and accuracy in identifying leak and location of leak. Among the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the total water leak detection system market in 2016. However, APAC is predicted to advance at the highest rate, mainly driven by the growing economies in China, India, Australia, Malaysia and Singapore in the region with the huge population, emerging industries and new infrastructure built.

The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global water pipeline leak detection system market.

Global Market (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

By Technology ¬– Equipment, Inspection Service

By Equipment– Acoustic, Non Acoustics

By Type – Continuous Water Pipeline and Non Continuous Water Pipeline

By Location of Application- Underwater, Above the ground, Underground

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

By Technology ¬– Equipment, Inspection Service

By Equipment– Acoustic, Non Acoustics

By Type – Continuous Water Pipeline and Non Continuous Water Pipeline

Country Analysis - US, Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Australia, China and India (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

Market Dynamics – Trends, Drivers, Challenges

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Policy and Regulatory Landscape

Company Analysis - Mueller Water Products Inc, NEC Corporation, Gutermann AG., TTK, SPX Corporation, Badger Meter Inc., 3M Company, Pentair PLC, HALMA PLC, Pure Technologies, ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric

List of Tables

Table A: Water Losses in developed and undeveloped Countries, 2012 Survey

Table B: Country Wise Analysis of Population, Water Consumption and Leakage rate, 2015

Table C: Existing Water Pipeline projects in Western U.S., 2012

Table D: Leak Detection projects of American Water Works

Table E: Pipeline project investments, 2012

Table F: Pipeline project and investments, 2012

Table G: Water consumption and water leakage rate in U.S. Cities.

Table H: European Water Leakage, 2015, By Country (million cubic meter)

