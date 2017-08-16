Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Report On-“Industrial Food Cutting Machines 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR Of 7.80% and Forecast to 2021”.

Industrial Food Cutting Machines Market 2017

Executive Summary

Industrial food cutting machines are used for processing large quantities of different food items. The report includes industrial food cutting machines used in various food processing industries such as potato processing plants, meat processing plants, fruits and vegetables processing plants, cheese processing plants, confectionery products processing plants, and fish and seafood processing plants.

The analysts forecast the global industrial food cutting machines market to grow at a CAGR of 7.80% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial food cutting machines market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers sales of new units of industrial food cutting machines to food processing plants.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



The report, Global Industrial Food Cutting Machines Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• EMURA FOOD MACHINE

• FAM

• GEA Group

• TREIF Maschinenbau

• Urschel Laboratories

Other prominent vendors

• Bühler

• Dadaux

• holac Maschinenbau

• Jaymech Food Machines

• KRONEN

• MARELEC Food Technologies

• Nilma

• Sormac

• Stephan Machinery

• Tecnotrans UG

• Weber Maschinenbau

Market driver

• Growing demand for processed food

Market challenge

• High raw material prices

Market trend

• Growing preference for automated food cutting machines

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



Table of Contents – Key Points Analysis

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product type

• Overview

• Global industrial food slicers market

• Global industrial food dicers market

• Global industrial food millers market

• Global industrial food shredders market

• Others

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

• Market overview

• Fruits and vegetables (excluding potatoes)

• Meat

• Potatoes

• Cheese

• Fish and seafood

• Others

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• Overview

• Americas

• EMEA

• APAC

PART 09: Key leading countries

• US

• China

• Germany

PART 10: Decision framework

PART 11: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: Market trends

• Growing preference for automated food cutting machines

• Increasing preference for ultrasonic food cutting machines

• Increased availability of industrial food cutting machines with multiple applications

..…..Continued

