LED Traffic Signs and Signals 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 5.05% and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the global LED traffic signs and signals market to grow at a CAGR of 5.05% during the period 2017-2021.

Global LED Traffic Signs and Signals Market

Description

Traffic signs and signals are a vital component for road safety management. They are used to maintain safety on road for pedestrians as well as drivers. They are usually erected on the sides of road with information for commuters. With the traffic volume increasing globally, countries have simplified and standardized their signs and signals to overcome language barriers and enhance safety. However, the placement of traffic signs and signals can vary to a considerable extent from country to country.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global LED traffic signs and signals market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations, volume and retrofit/replacement market.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The Global LED Traffic Signs and Signals Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• SWARCO

• Federal Signal

• Econolite Group

Other prominent vendors

• Aldridge Traffic Systems

• Alphatronics

• Arcus Light

• D.G. Controls

• E2S

• Envoys

• General Electric

• Horizon Signal Technologies

• Leotek

• North America Traffic

• Peek Traffic

• Pfannenberg

• Sinowatcher Technology

• Trafitronics India

• Trastar

• Ver-Mac

• WERMA Signaltechnik

Market driver

• Increased investments toward road infrastructure development

Market challenge

• Increased traffic congestion

Market trend

• Increasing adoption of LED traffic signs and signals

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Market overview

• LED traffic signs and signals market in Americas

• LED traffic signs and signals market in EMEA

• LED traffic signs and signals market in APAC

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

PART 10: Market trends

PART 11: Vendor landscape

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

• SWARCO

• Federal Signal

• Econolite Group

………..CONTINUED



