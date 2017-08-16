Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On-“Lubricants Packaging 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR Of 2.29% and Forecast to 2021”.

Lubricants Packaging Market 2017

Executive Summary

Packaging refers to the process of enclosing or wrapping up of a product for storage, distribution, and protection from external environment for sales, transport, or warehousing. Lubricants packaging is a special type of packaging used to encase lubricant products such as motor oil, grease, engine oil, gear oil, hydraulic machine, and brake oil. The various types of lubricants packaging include stand-up pouches, bottles, tubes, cans, bag-in-box, pails, and drums.

The analysts forecast the global lubricants packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 2.29% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global lubricants packaging market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



The report, Global Lubricants Packaging Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Amcor

• Glenroy

• Graham Packaging

• Mold-Tek Packaging

• Scholle IPN

Other prominent vendors

• BAM Packaging

• Berry Plastics

• CDF

• KLW Plastics

• Nipa Industry

• Smurfit Kappa

• Sonoco Products

• Takween Advanced Industries

• Zamil Plastics

Market driver

• Low price of crude oil

Market challenge

• Fragmented market place and crude oil prices leading to increased competition

Market trend

• Growth of innovative packaging technology for lubricants

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



Table of Contents – Key Points Analysis

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

• Global lubricants packaging market by application

• Global lubricants packaging market by automotive lubricants packaging

• Global lubricants packaging market by industrial lubricants packaging

• Global lubricants packaging market by grease packaging

• Global lubricants packaging market by others

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Global lubricants packaging market by geography

• Lubricants packaging market in APAC

• Lubricants packaging market in EMEA

• Lubricants packaging market in Americas

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

• Growth of innovative packaging technology for lubricants

• Emergence of bio-degradable plastics and sustainable packaging

• Increase in demand for pouch packaging

..…..Continued

