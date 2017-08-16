Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Safety Footwear Industry 2017 Global Manufacturers, Key Vendors, Suppliers Market Research Report to 2022

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Safety Footwear Market Professional Survey Report 2017 ” reports to its Database.

Safety Footwear SWOT Analysis And Forecast 2022

This report studies Safety Footwear in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering 
JAL Group France SAS 
Dunlop Boots 
COFRA S.r.l. 
Honeywell International, Inc. 
Hewats Edinburgh 
Rahman Group 
Rock Fall Ltd. 
Uvex Group 
V.F. Corporation 
WOLVERINE 
Bova Safety Footwear 
Gabri Safety Shoes 
Simon Corporation 
Anbu Safety Industrial Co., Ltd. 
Liberty Group 
ACME FABRIK Plastic Co. 
W.L Gore 
Vijay Shoes Pvt. Ltd. 
Walker Footwear Industries Ltd. 
Bata Industrials

By types, the market can be split into 
Leather 
Rubber 
Plastic

By Application, the market can be split into 
Construction 
Oil & Gas 
Chemicals 
Mining 
Food 
Pharmaceutical

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want) 
North America 
China 
Europe 
Southeast Asia 
Japan 
India

Table Of Contents

Global Safety Footwear Market Professional Survey Report 2017 
1 Industry Overview of Safety Footwear 
1.1 Definition and Specifications of Safety Footwear 
1.1.1 Definition of Safety Footwear 
1.1.2 Specifications of Safety Footwear 
1.2 Classification of Safety Footwear 
1.2.1 Leather 
1.2.2 Rubber 
1.2.3 Plastic 
1.3 Applications of Safety Footwear 
1.3.1 Construction 
1.3.2 Oil & Gas 
1.3.3 Chemicals 
1.3.4 Mining 
1.3.5 Food 
1.3.6 Pharmaceutical 
1.4 Market Segment by Regions 
1.4.1 North America 
1.4.2 China 
1.4.3 Europe 
1.4.4 Southeast Asia 
1.4.5 Japan 
1.4.6 India

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Safety Footwear 
3 Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Safety Footwear 
4 Global Safety Footwear Overall Market Overview 
5 Safety Footwear Regional Market Analysis 
6 Global 2012-2017E Safety Footwear Segment Market Analysis (by Type) 
7 Global 2012-2017E Safety Footwear Segment Market Analysis (by Application) 
8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Safety Footwear 
8.1 JAL Group France SAS 
8.1.1 Company Profile 
8.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.1.2.1 Product A 
8.1.2.2 Product B 
8.1.3 JAL Group France SAS 2016 Safety Footwear Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.1.4 JAL Group France SAS 2016 Safety Footwear Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.2 Dunlop Boots 
8.2.1 Company Profile 
8.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.2.2.1 Product A 
8.2.2.2 Product B 
8.2.3 Dunlop Boots 2016 Safety Footwear Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.2.4 Dunlop Boots 2016 Safety Footwear Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.3 COFRA S.r.l. 
8.3.1 Company Profile 
8.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.3.2.1 Product A 
8.3.2.2 Product B 
8.3.3 COFRA S.r.l. 2016 Safety Footwear Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.3.4 COFRA S.r.l. 2016 Safety Footwear Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.4 Honeywell International, Inc. 
8.4.1 Company Profile 
8.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.4.2.1 Product A 
8.4.2.2 Product B 
8.4.3 Honeywell International, Inc. 2016 Safety Footwear Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.4.4 Honeywell International, Inc. 2016 Safety Footwear Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.5 Hewats Edinburgh 
8.5.1 Company Profile 
8.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.5.2.1 Product A 
8.5.2.2 Product B 
8.5.3 Hewats Edinburgh 2016 Safety Footwear Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.5.4 Hewats Edinburgh 2016 Safety Footwear Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.6 Rahman Group 

