Hybrid FPGA 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR Of 9.44% and Forecast to 2021

Hybrid FPGA Market 2017

Executive Summary

FPGAs are reprogrammable silicon ICs that comprise controllable logic blocks and interconnects. These FPGAs are used to configure customizable hardware. FPGAs are completely reconfigurable, which indicates that these chips can be used for different circuit reconfigurations. One of the major features of FPGAs is their parallel nature. FPGAs contain over 200,000 controllable logic blocks, which can be interconnected in any manner as per the user requirements. Based on requirements, different logic blocks can be configured for different functions. FPGAs can be divided into different segments and these segments can work autonomously without any interference from other controllable logic blocks. Thus, independent tasks can work in parallel to each other.

The analysts forecast the global hybrid FPGA market to grow at a CAGR of 9.44% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global hybrid FPGA market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of hybrid FPGAs.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



The report, Global Hybrid FPGA Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Achronix Semiconductor

• FPGA family

• Intel

• Lattice Semiconductor

• XILINX

Other prominent vendors

• Atmel

• FLEX LOGIX TECHNOLOGIES

• Microsemi

• Texas Instruments

Market driver

• Increasing demand for substitutes for ASICs

• Increasing demand for substitutes for ASICs

Market challenge

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of substitutes

Market trend

• Increasing growth of hybrid FPGAs in HPC sector

• Increasing growth of hybrid FPGAs in HPC sector

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Table of Contents – Key Points Analysis

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

• Global hybrid FPGA market by application

• Global hybrid FPGA market by telecommunication

• Global hybrid FPGA market by data communication

• Global hybrid FPGA market by industrial sector

• Global hybrid FPGA market by automotive sector

• Global hybrid FPGA market by consumer electronics

• Global hybrid FPGA market by others

PART 07: Market segmentation by product

• Global hybrid FPGA market by product

• Global hybrid FPGA-memory market

• Global hybrid FPGA-CPU market

• Global hybrid FPGA-MCU market

• Global hybrid FPGA-converter market

PART 08: Geo

• graphical segmentation

• Global hybrid FPGA market by geography

• Hybrid FPGA market in APAC

• Hybrid FPGA market in Americas

• Hybrid FPGA market in EMEA

PART 09: Key leading countries

• Key leading countries

• China

• Japan

PART 10: Decision framework

PART 11: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: Market trends

• Increasing growth of hybrid FPGAs in HPC sector

• Increasing interest toward HBM chip and CCIX standards

• Growing adoption of hybrid FPGA-as-a-service

• Increasing growth of deep neural networks and deep learning

..…..Continued

