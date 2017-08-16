High-pressure Valves 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR Of 4.03% and Forecast to 2021
PUNE, INDIA, August 16, 2017
High-pressure Valves Market 2017
Executive Summary
High-pressure valves are mechanical devices that are used for controlling the flow of fluids, including liquids, gases, fluidized solids or slurries. The valves ensure control of the system in high-pressure applications by regulating the pressure through different processes. High-pressure valves are deployed in extreme industrial environments. These valves can handle pressure up to 150,000 psi and temperature over 1200 F.
The analysts forecast the global high-pressure valves market to grow at a CAGR of 4.03% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global high-pressure valves market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations, sales, replacement, retrofit and services market.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global High-pressure Valves Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Danfoss
• Accudyne Industries
• Graco
• High Pressure Equipment Company
• Parker Hannifin
Other prominent vendors
• Abbott Vascular
• Abiomed
• AtriCure
• Biosensors International
• Biotronik
• BioVentrix
• C. R. Bard
Market driver
• Protecting assets deployed in high-pressure environment
Market challenge
• Competitive pricing strategy adopted by regional vendors
Market trend
• IIoT and remote monitoring of valves
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents – Key Points Analysis
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
• Market overview
• Global high-pressure valves market by quarter-turn valves
• Global high-pressure valves market by multi-turn valves
• Global high-pressure valves market by control valves
PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user
• Market overview
• Global high-pressure valves market in oil and gas industry
• Global high-pressure valves market in mining industry
• Global high-pressure valves market in chemical industry
• Global high-pressure valves market in water and wastewater industry
• Global high-pressure valves market in others
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
• Market overview
• High-pressure valves market in EMEA
• High-pressure valves market in Americas
• High-pressure valves market in APAC
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 11: Market trends
• IIoT and remote monitoring of valves
• Evolution of valve diagnostics
• Mergers and acquisitions in valves industry
..…..Continued
