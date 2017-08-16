Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On-“High-pressure Valves 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR Of 4.03% and Forecast to 2021”.

High-pressure Valves Market 2017

Executive Summary

High-pressure valves are mechanical devices that are used for controlling the flow of fluids, including liquids, gases, fluidized solids or slurries. The valves ensure control of the system in high-pressure applications by regulating the pressure through different processes. High-pressure valves are deployed in extreme industrial environments. These valves can handle pressure up to 150,000 psi and temperature over 1200 F.

The analysts forecast the global high-pressure valves market to grow at a CAGR of 4.03% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global high-pressure valves market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations, sales, replacement, retrofit and services market.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



The report, Global High-pressure Valves Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Danfoss

• Accudyne Industries

• Graco

• High Pressure Equipment Company

• Parker Hannifin

Other prominent vendors

• Abbott Vascular

• Abiomed

• AtriCure

• Biosensors International

• Biotronik

• BioVentrix

• C. R. Bard

Market driver

• Protecting assets deployed in high-pressure environment

Market challenge

• Competitive pricing strategy adopted by regional vendors

Market trend

• IIoT and remote monitoring of valves

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



Table of Contents – Key Points Analysis

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

• Market overview

• Global high-pressure valves market by quarter-turn valves

• Global high-pressure valves market by multi-turn valves

• Global high-pressure valves market by control valves

PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user

• Market overview

• Global high-pressure valves market in oil and gas industry

• Global high-pressure valves market in mining industry

• Global high-pressure valves market in chemical industry

• Global high-pressure valves market in water and wastewater industry

• Global high-pressure valves market in others

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• Market overview

• High-pressure valves market in EMEA

• High-pressure valves market in Americas

• High-pressure valves market in APAC

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

• IIoT and remote monitoring of valves

• Evolution of valve diagnostics

• Mergers and acquisitions in valves industry

..…..Continued

