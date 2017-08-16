Royal Wood Floors Helps Home Understand More About Hard Wood Floor Issues That Can Come Up

Milwaukee & Tampa Bay hard wood floor company educates home owners on problems such as Compression-Set.

TAMPA BAY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Royal Wood Floors specializes in hard wood floor refinishing and installing hard wood floors in the greater Milwaukee area and has been highly successful for over 15 years. “After servicing or installing a new floor, we make a point of providing the following as a special series of tips for every customer in order to ensure that their floors are protected and provide that stunning hard wood beauty for as long as possible”, says Keith Allman who owns Royal Wood Floors. He continues to say, “there are a variety of problems that can affect the beauty and life of hard wood floors and once these are isolated they can be handled properly so that the hard wood lasts for years the way it should”. “We feel that by educating the home owner they can be better equipped to tackle a project themselves or will know what to ask and expect when working with professionals”, he ends.

In many cases a wood floor that has lost its luster can be restored with a buff and coat project or a full restoration. The way to find out is to contact Royal Wood Floors and schedule a free estimate where their professionals will evaluate exactly what must be done to restore the hard wood floors natural beauty. This article focuses on what is called “Compression-Set”, what causes it and how it can be fixed.

What is Compression-Set?

Compression –Set is where floor boards are being subjected to a substantial increase in moisture while being restrained from swelling by adjacent boards, resulting in a permanent narrowing of the boards due to the edges of the boards being crushed. The gaps often begin to darken with age and the edges may become slightly lifted and splintered. The compression is often exaggerated by debris becoming embedded in the gaps between boards. It is normally associated with flooring that has been installed for more than one year.

The cause is simple.

Any exposure to a substantial increase to moisture causing excessive expansion, which is followed by lower moisture levels and contraction that makes the gaps between the boards apparent. Some examples of excessive moisture include water leaks such as those under a plant, a refrigerator icemaker or a dishwasher. Flooded floors can cause this or excessive surface moisture during maintenance or floors with high moisture content created by high relative humidity can also cause this. Note that the look of a compression-set floor may be similar to gaps from other causes, such as flooring that was milled and installed with high moisture content. When they are at the same moisture content as when they were milled, compression-set boards will be narrower than the milled width.

This type of situation can be cured. You will need to correct the source of the high moisture and follow proper maintenance procedures. Fill gaps as necessary and sand, fill and refinish the floor as necessary. In some cases some boards might need to be replaced.

“The best way to prevent problems is to always do the research first or seek professional help. Then problems such as the ones described here can be prevented,” says Allman.

For more information about this, contact an experienced and professional hardwood floor restoration and new installation company, or to schedule repairs by these wood floor refinishing contractors, or learn about custom wood styles or the company’s inlay and medallion installation services, phone Keith Allman at 414-378-2066, in Milwaukee, WI or 813-512-0298 if you are in the Tampa Bay or New Port Richey Area. Easy estimates and appointments are currently available through the company’s website, http://royalwoodfloor.com/. The company provides top craftsmanship and cares for many types of custom and domestic wood. Visit the company’s website for examples of previous work.