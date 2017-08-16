CEO Joseph Collins Offers Investors Free Shares Of Stock in Punch TV Studios IPO 2.0
Punch TV Studios and Punch Animation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:URBT) CEO Joseph Collins announced today the company is giving away free stock.
Punch Animation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:URBT)
Since it's initial launch, Punch TV Studios has made amazing strides towards reaching their goal of selling stock in the company at $1.00 per share. Now, the company, has done more for its investor base by officially rolling out an exciting new opportunity to receive free stock in the company.
Punch TV Studios new exciting investment opportunity not only gives supporters the chance to earn free shares, it also allows them to share the good news with their friends, family members and the community. Supporters can now be the catalyst for starting conversations on generational wealth, and open doors to those within underrepresented communities who otherwise would not have known about investing in the Punch TV Studios IPO at $1.00 per share.
Punch TV Studios CEO Joseph Collins says he wants "millions and millions" of supporters to have the opportunity to participate. "I want everyone to be a stockholder in Punch TV Studios," Collins said during an event in Los Angeles. "No publicly traded company has ever given away free stock to the urban community before," Collins said. "Why should only certain people benefit [from our company's success]? You should too."
To find out more information about Punch TV Studios IPO 2.0 or to become a stockholder with Punch TV Studios visit their website at http://PunchTVStudios.com. Follow us on http://Nabukie.com #PUNCHTVSTUDIOS #IPO2.0 #2017IPO #AREYOUTHIRSTYYET
Media Relations
Punch TV Studios
310-419-5914
email us here