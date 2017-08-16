EJL Wireless Research Reports Global Macrocell BBU Shipments Achieve another Record Year in 2016

Product Code: GBBUMAF-S-2017 Earl Lum, President EJL Wireless Research

LTE eNodeBs Hit Peak Levels in 2016; Huawei Technologies remains #1 Vendor in Market Share Rankings

Within the category of 5G gNodeBs, we forecast that majority of shipments will be to support frequency spectrum below 6GHz with mmWave-associated shipments accounting for less than 10% share by 2021” — Earl Lum, President, EJL Wireless Research LLC

SALEM, NH, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shipments of digital baseband units (BBU) increased by 13% in 2016 to another year of record shipments, according to the latest report from EJL Wireless Research titled “Global Macrocell BBU Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2021 13th Edition.” “We believe that 5G gNodeBs will grow to 34% of overall BBU volumes by 2021,” says founder and President, Earl Lum. EJL Wireless Research is forecasting that the macrocell BBU market will see a 15% decline in shipments in 2017 due to lower CAPEX spending in China and Asia Pacific as well as softness in other regions.

EJL Wireless Research estimates that Chinese equipment vendors accounted for 50% of total shipments in 2016 with the remaining European and Asian equipment vendors representing the other 50%.

“We forecast that the mobile network migration towards 4.5G LTE-Advanced Pro will provide demand pull for eNodeBs over the next several years as Tier 1 mobile operators upgrade portions of their networks to support 3CC CA, 256QAM and 4x4 MIMO technologies. Additionally, 5G gNodeBs will begin to see low volume commercial deployments in 2017 and ramping into high volume deployments during 2018,” says Lum.

“Within the category of 5G gNodeBs, we forecast that majority of shipments will be to support frequency spectrum below 6GHz with mmWave-associated shipments accounting for less than 10% share by 2021,” says Lum.

About EJL Wireless Research

EJL Wireless Research provides proprietary, accurate and cutting-edge market analysis and consulting services on the wireless technology ecosystem and defense and aerospace industries. The firm's wireless infrastructure research division focuses on all vertical elements of the wireless ecosystem including mobile subscribers, mobile operators, mobile handsets, mobile infrastructure and mobile content. In addition, the firm provides analysis across horizontal technology suppliers including RF semiconductor materials, RF semiconductor/components, subsystems and OEMs. Our goal is to provide our clients with mission critical market analysis and information.

EJL Wireless Research believes it has a corporate responsibility, both local and international, in giving back to the community. Please visit our website for more information about the charitable organizations it supports at: http://www.ejlwireless.com/corporate_responsibility.html.

EJL Wireless Research is managed by Earl Lum. Mr. Lum has more than 20 years of experience within the wireless industry including 8 years as an Equity Research Analyst on Wall Street covering the global wireless industry. The company is headquartered in Salem, NH. For more information about EJL Wireless Research, please visit the company’s website at www.ejlwireless.com.