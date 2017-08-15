New Utah Trails and Features Added to Intermountain’s Healthy Hikes and Rides
This year, a hundred new trails have been added in the mountains, valleys and deserts. Every trail information synopsis shows photos throughout the trail, directions and maps to trailheads, elevation gains, terrain, and GPS download to use with particular devices to help with wayfinding. The Healthy Hikes and Rides can be found on Intermountain’s Health Hub app for instant access.
Utah has become a mecca of mountain biking including Moab and high up the Wasatch Front. A new feature has incorporated trails for bikes for people to explore. These trails can be paved or dirt, flat or major climbs, and with a variety of skill-levels.
There are over a hundred trails listed so far for biking enthusiasts and a dozen solely for mountain bike trails. The bike trails provide the same information as the hike trails with maps, detailed description of the terrain and path, precautions and rules and regulations.
Intermountain built an update that identifies trails that people assisted with wheelchairs can use. There are several options based on the hiker’s limitations: partial or fully accessible and if the person needs assistance of someone pushing the wheelchair.
Along with a difficulty level description in the trails, from easy to strenuous, there is also kid-friendly search feature. Users can filter out any trails to provide a comprehensive list to involve children of all ages to participate. Dog permissible, including on or off lease limitations, are included.
This includes both bike and hiking trails. There are numerous trails that children will be fine getting out on and this is spread throughout the state as well.
For more information, visit the Intermountain LiVe Well Healthy Hikes and Rides website, or see iTunes or the Google app store.
