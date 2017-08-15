Eastover's New "Masters in Residence Series" Begins This Fall!
Starting this fall, professional Qigong/Taichi instructors will reside at Eastover and share their vast knowledge of this graceful, yet powerful practice.
Eastover is a 600 acre holistic retreat center ideal for teachers, groups, organizations and companies to host retreats and training groups. It offers spacious studio facilities for retreats including yoga studios, meditation rooms, outdoor spaces, conference meeting rooms, and even a commercial kitchen for cooking classes. Eastover is eco-friendly with a new water treatment facility and sustainable living.
As Eastover’s resident instructor, Terry Dunn will be offering ongoing weekend classes in Tai Chi Chuan and two rare and powerful ancient monastic Qigong arts: Flying Phoenix Qigong (“Ehrmei Mountain Flying Phoenix Heavenly Healing Qi Meditations”) and Taoist Elixir Method Qigong (“Tao Tan Pai” Qigong).
Flying Phoenix and Taoist Elixir Method are esoteric systems of Taoist monastic Qigong that have been miraculously preserved to this day. Terry Dunn is the seventh generation sole preserver of Ehrmei Mountain Flying Phoenix Qigong and is a 24th generation instructor of Taoist Elixir Method, which was created during the Tang Dynasty.
Master Dunn teaches these ancient monastic arts in a safe, easy to do, and fun format that provides context, skills, and meaning. Both Flying Phoenix Qigong and Tao Tan Pai Qigong systems are easier to learn and practice than Tai Chi as they require less memorization of complex choreography--yet they provide more immediate and tangible energizing, rejuvenating effects, and the deepest jhanic-absorption in terms of concentrative meditation.
Dunn will also be teaching weekly classes in Yang style Tai Chi Chuan in the manner of Prof. Cheng Man-Ching and as taught by Dunn’s teacher, Grandmaster William C.C. Chen of New York City, a style that he has been studying since 1980.
Master Dunn has 42 years of training in Chinese martial, yogic, and healing arts and is best known for creating in 1989 what are still today the all-time best-selling instructional Tai Chi videos: Tai Chi For Health Short Form/Long Form. His 6-volume Chi Kung For Health DVD series released in 2004 teaching the remarkable Flying Phoenix Qigong is today the best-selling DVDs in the Qigong genre.
Dunn also pioneered the practice of Tai Chi and Qigong in modern medicine and professional sports: In 2000, at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, he wrote the first protocol in American medical history applying therapeutic Tai Chi and Qigong exercises to accelerate the recoveries of postoperative patients in its Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery. In 2000-2001, Terry became the first Tai Chi trainer in the NBA, training the Los Angeles Lakers during their second championship season by conducting a 50-minute Tai Chi and Kung Fu warm-up and conditioning regimen at the start of every practice.
Master Dunn says that his purpose in teaching these authentic Chinese Taoist holistic healing and martial arts is to enable students to attain good health, longevity, ecological awareness, martial art prowess, and to discover their natural healing powers, genetic talent, and spiritual potential. Educated at Yale College and the Harvard Business School, Terry is a gifted teacher, author and filmmaker who expresses an ecumenical vision in preserving some of the most rare and powerful arts from China's martial, yogic, and spiritual traditions.
Yingxing Wang
Eastover Estate and Retreat
866 264 5139
email us here