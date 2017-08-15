Q-Track Deploys Sub-Meter-Accurate Indoor Location System
Demonstrated 3-foot location accuracy 95% of the time or better while tracking soldiers in platoon level operations within 31 buildings spanning 12 acresHUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Q-Track Corporation today announced a successful acceptance test for an indoor location system delivering better than 3-foot location accuracy throughout a half-million square foot training campus. Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) awarded Q-Track a $1.7 million contract to develop a ruggedized indoor location system optimized for tracking soldiers and deploy it throughout a military operations urban terrain (MOUT) training range.
Lockheed Martin integrated Q-Track’s Near-Field Electromagnetic Ranging (NFER®) indoor location system with the GPS location capability already present in their MILES. GPS provides soldier location outdoors. In acceptance testing, Q-Track’s NFER® demonstrated 3-foot location accuracy 95% of the time or better while tracking soldiers in platoon level operations within 31 buildings. Q-Track’s proprietary NFER® technology employs low-frequency, long-wavelength wireless signals to achieve high-tracking accuracy through walls enabling less infrastructure and a lower installed cost. This is a critical factor in large deployments like the MOUT training campus which spans 12 acres.
“This contract represents one of the largest foreign system deployments in Q-Track’s history, and highlights the remarkable scalability of Q-Track’s location architecture,” said Steve Werner, CEO of Q Track Corporation. “We’re delighted for the opportunity to support Lockheed’s state-of-the-art training systems with our leading-edge indoor location systems.”
About Q-Track:
Q-Track Corporation (www.Q-Track.com) offers solutions that provide “Knowing Where, Anywhere” for a growing range of industrial real-time location applications. The company’s patented Near-Field Electromagnetic Ranging (NFER®) systems employ a unique low-frequency, long-wavelength radio signal to achieve highly accurate (40 cm mean accuracy) indoor location results even in complicated non-line-of-sight environments. NFER® Real Time Location Systems enable “Dosimulation™,” a radiation worker training system deployed in a quarter of U.S. nuclear plants. Q-Track also offers proximity detection and collision avoidance systems that protect people from cranes, robotic material handling equipment, and forklifts at a variety of manufacturing plants nationwide, as well as location systems that enhance military training by precisely locating soldiers in training ranges extending through multiple buildings and across tens of thousands of square meters (hundreds of thousands of square feet).
Q-Track is a privately-held company located in Huntsville, AL. The company’s research and development was supported by private investors and funding from the Department of Homeland Security, the National Science Foundation, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, and the National Institutes for Health.
