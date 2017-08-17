ACC GLOBAL MEDIA will proudly feature Empowerment Coach & Hypnotherapist Constance Kenney
HYPNOTHERAPIST CONSTANCE KENNEY FOUNDER OF FEARLESS EXPRESSIONS
HYPNOTHERAPIST CONSTANCE KENNEY FOUNDER OF FEARLESS EXPRESSIONS
ACC GLOBAL NEWS Features Empowerment Coach & Hypnotherapist Constance Kenney on Hypnotherapy, Overcoming Fears & Empowerment
Interview with Constance Kenney, Founder of Fearless Expressions FRIDAY, AUGUST 18th , 2017 at 1PM (1:00 p.m. EST., Scottsdale, Arizona
Contact:Constance Kenney
Phone: (1) 480-695-8893
Email:Constance@FearlessExpressions.Com
Website: WWW.FEARLESSEXPRESSIONS.COM
Contact: ACC Global Media, 1-888-725-0554 www.Accglobalmedia.com
ACC Global Media Features Empowerment Coach & Hypnotherapist Constance Kenney on Hypnotherapy, Overcoming Fears & Empowerment
.
ACC News Talk Radio Spotlights Constance Kenney of Fearless Expressions
Scottsdale, AZ – In personal and professional life, we all want to exist and perform at the highest levels. In order to achieve this, alignment of mind, body and emotion is a necessity. All too often, it’s easy to become unbalanced. Stress in the present, stress from the past and anxiety about the future are all major contributors to throwing off one’s personal balance. While there are some who may frown upon seeking outside assistance, more and more people are finding amazing, long lasting and fast results from trained professionals like Constance Kenney of Fearless Expressions.
Certified in Clinical Hypnotherapy and Transformational Life Coaching, Constance incorporates her education with her more than 35 years of experience as a piano teacher. No stranger to stress and anxiety, Constance first dealt with performance anxiety at the age of 11 while performing at an Honors Recital, where she completely froze with fear. While the fear stuck with, limited and caused Constance to question her future, she would eventually go on to earn a degree in Piano Performance so she could teach.
After more than three decades, Constance felt that she was meant for something more and cites an experience with a student and hypnotherapist as a major turning point in her life. “I went to three sessions of hypnotherapy that helped me more than any book or therapeutic counseling I ever had in the past. Not only was he able to assist me in releasing my personal fears, past and present, but he also taught me to develop a self-help tool that reinforced my memorization and visualization skills” exclaims Kenney.
Eventually setting out on her own, Constance founded Fearless Expressions and began working with men, women and children to overcome their specific performance anxieties. Today, she has expanded her hypnotherapy practice to include individuals who struggle with managing stress, weight, academic performance, public speaking, and sports performance.
Utilizing hypnotherapy to bring forth positive change, results are typically experienced within 3 sessions. Constance’s incredible sessional work is available by audio, in person, Skype and over the phone. Across the globe, people are overcoming the fear and regaining control of their destiny.
“I'm interested in expanding my business especially in the area of Academic Performance. So many people struggle with test-taking anxieties and I have developed a 3 session program to help promote focus, memory recall, time management, and self-confidence. These individuals come from all walks of life: high school student aiming for a higher scores in a college entrance exam, an adult returning to school aiming to pass exams, a college student taking required exams to get into Law School or Medical School, the public servants - firemen, EMT's, policemen needing to get their certifications. It’s a very natural and comfortable process. It begins with a discussion. We simply talk it out to uncover what’s blocking you. We work together every step of the way to achieve your goals and experience those “wow” moments.”
Constance Kenney will be featured on ACC News Talk Radio at www.blogtalkradio.com/accglobalmedia on Friday August 18th at 1pm EST. For more information visit www.fearlessexpressions.com , email
constance@fearlessexpressions.com or call 480-695-8893.
Thank you for sharing this vital information with your clients, network of colleagues and co-workers! Please tune in at show tab below.
http://www.blogtalkradio.com/accglobalmedia/2017/08/18/acc-news-features-empowerment-coach-hypnotherapist-constance-kenney
ACC NEWS
ACC GLOBAL MEDIA
888 725 0554
email us here