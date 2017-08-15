Victoria-Made Stenomask Used in US Senate Hearing

Issued by Talk technologies

VICTORIA, CANADA, August 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kate Cornick, Techvibes- Victoria based Talk Technologies’ privacy microphone accurately records clean sound in open offices and public spaces—and it recently made a congressional debut.

Stenomask—a hand-held microphone built into a padded, sound-proof mask-like enclosure—was used to document testimony from former FBI director James Comey in the US senate hearing on President Donald Trump and the Russia probe this June.

When spoken into, the microphone records the speaker’s voice while simultaneously blocking out what they’re saying to nearby listeners and cancelling out background noise up to 100 per cent. The patented technology was engineered to mimic a sound-proof room, but small enough to fit over a speaker’s mouth.

The Stenomask was initially conceived in the 1940s by current CEO Damon Webb’s grandfather, Horace Webb. Horace was a Chicago courtroom shorthand reporter frustrated by the tedious and slow task of transcribing court proceedings by hand. Early prototypes included a microphone inside a cigar box and a tomato can. Today with a 70-year legacy, Talk Tech just launched the sixth generation Stenomask.

Stenomask has been used to communicate private and sensitive information across industries from court reporting to construction. The speech technology has also found a niche with law enforcement and military clients including arms within the US Army and Navy as well at the National Guard Counterdrug Task Force.

A verbatim court reporter uses a Stenomask to document testimony from James Comey during the Senate Intelligence committee hearing on Trump and the Russia probe.

About

Talk Technologies is a market leader and global supplier of advanced acoustic products, and language interpretation solutions, serving the mobile consumer electronics, education, communications, medical, military, judicial, aerospace, and industrial markets. Talk Technologies uses its leading position in noise cancelling, speech recognition microphones and strong capabilities in audio processing technologies to optimize audio systems and improve the user experience in smartphones, tablets, transmitters, recorders and desktops. Our focus on the customer, combined with unique technology, proprietary manufacturing techniques, rigorous testing and global scale, enables it to deliver innovative solutions that optimize the user experience. Our perennial research and development in the field of voice attenuating microphones has enabled us to create the lightest, quietest, most accurate and reasonably priced Stenomask ever. We pride ourselves on having the best products, warranty and customer service in the industry. Please contact us with any questions or suggestions you have.

