NuTec Tooling Announces Building Expansion

Custom Automation and Contract Manufacturer Growing with Partners

MEADVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA , UNITED STATES, August 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NuTec Tooling Systems, Inc. has announced plans to expand their current facility located in Meadville, Pennsylvania. The 2,650 square-foot expansion will consists primarily of office space intended for collaborative use by engineers working on NuTec’s design-build projects. New offices for engineers, a dedicated office for partners, and an enlarged conference room will be added as part of the project.

According to NuTec President, Brian Deane, the increased space will allow them to hire needed engineers in the future. Deane added, “It will also help us keep pace with the growing needs of our collaborative partners who can show up on site with a full team ready to work on a new project.”

This sentiment was echoed by NuTec partner, Tessy Plastics Corporation, headquartered in Elbridge, New York. “It’s lovely to see NuTec growing right along with us,” said Tessy’s Director of Research and Development, Willie Werner.

News of the planned project was viewed as a positive sign by those in the local manufacturing community as well. Tami Adams, Executive Director of the NWPA Chapter National Tooling & Machining Association, stated, “It not only demonstrates the family's commitment to reinvest in the business, but also confirms their commitment to provide job opportunities and continued growth in the region.”

Groundbreaking on the facility expansion is slated to begin in August of 2017, and is viewed as the first step toward later plans for expanding NuTec’s adjoining production facility by an additional 4,000 square-feet at a future date.

Started over 30 years ago, NuTec Tooling Systems, Inc. designs and builds factory automation solutions and industrial robotics for contract manufacturers and manufacturers of complex components. NuTec specializes in factory automation solutions for industries such as: medical, small electronics/devices, electro-mechanical automation, energy storage, consumer products, and more.

