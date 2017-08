TEAM NUVISION HAS LISTED ANOTHER GORGEOUS HOME IN BREA, 520 N BREA BLVD#2 ON ZILLOW

BUY THIS HOME AND I'LL BUY YOURS* Call 626-789-0159 and Start Packing!”

BREA, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BREA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Team Nuvision has proudly announced its new home listing on Zillow. The new home listed by California’s leading real estate team led by Rudy Kusuma is located in Brea, California. Rudy Kusuma’s Team NuVision is an award winning real estate team that has received the most outstanding reviews from the people of California. The team of five star realtors led by the renowned real estate maestro Rudy Lira Kusuma has made a deep impact throughout the state and is successfully selling houses in nearly 15 areas of California.

Gorgeous Remodeled home in the beautiful city of Brea. Enjoy the quite and private interior location, 2nd level, end unit condo. Stunning vaulted ceilings, crown molding, recessed lighting, and tile stone gas fireplace. Updated kitchen, includes granite counters, stainless steel appliances, newer stove, dishwasher, and breakfast counter. Large bedroom features 2 walk in closets with a balcony that extends to the living room. Open living room extends into the formal dining area. Elegantly remodeled bathroom, inside stack-able laundry, and spacious 2 car detached garage. Sit out on the tree-house style patio as you gaze out over the trees and green belt! Relax in community pool, spa, and clubhouse. Conveniently located next to Brea Middle School and within the Brea Award Winning School District. Close to 57 freeway. Walking distance to Downtown Brea and all it has to offer with fine dining, movie theaters, comedy improvs as well as the Brea Mall. Hurry this home won't last!

Every month, thousands of homeowners are faced with the stressful dilemma of whether to buy first or sell first. You see, if you buy before selling, you could run the risk of owning two homes. Or, just as bad, if you sell first, you could end up homeless. It's what insiders in the industry call the Real Estate Catch 22, and it's an extremely anxious position to find yourself in.

This financial and emotional tightrope is one you usually have to walk alone because most agents have no way of helping you with this predicament. But one local real estate agent has created a unique Guaranteed Sale Program which solves this dilemma. This program guarantees the sale of your present home before you take possession of your new one. If your home doesn't sell in 120 days, they will buy it from you themselves for the previously agreed price ensuring that you never get caught in the Real Estate Catch 22.

Before you hire any professional, you should research the market to find out who can do the best job for you. When interviewing agents, find out what kind of guarantee they are willing to give you with respect to the selling of your home. In a market where many homes listed for sale linger for months and months on the market, a guarantee which ensures that your home will sell is critical. Unfortunately, you'll find that most agents simply cannot make such a guarantee.

To help you learn more about this program and how it can make your move less stressful, a FREE special report has been prepared entitled "How to Avoid Getting Stuck with Two Homes".

