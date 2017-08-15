Fast Capital 360 Ranked 146th Fastest-Growing Company on Inc. 500 List

SOUTHAMPTON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fast Capital 360, a paragon in the alternative business lending space, has been ranked among the fastest growing companies on the Inc. 500 list. This year’s inclusion in the Inc. 500 marks the company’s first appearance on the list, being placed among the top three percent of entrants. The company has been officially ranked at number 146 on the Inc. 500.

Year over year, Fast Capital 360 has shown exponential growth in providing online business loans. The company announced earlier this year that they had provided more than $400 million in capital to businesses across the U.S. since their inception and are on track to set a new record for funding provided this fiscal year.

CEO of Fast Capital 360, Barb Weidner, said of the announcement "Our customers, business owners across the country, have enabled us to grow into the company we are today. Being recognized by [Inc. 500] is something that every employee at Fast Capital 360 can be proud of, just as we’re proud of the ways in which we’ve been able to support small business."

Being featured on Inc.’s annual list and in their publication is an honor for Fast Capital 360 and adds to their list of accolades as a company. Fast Capital 360 had grown 2,622.9 percent in the 36 months leading up to the submission to Inc. Magazine thanks to a commitment to honesty, transparency and convenience.

About Fast Capital 360

Since 2009, Fast Capital 360 has helped over 14,000 businesses nationwide fuel their business growth with one-hour approvals and same day funding. Hassle free, transparent business loans have never been easier.

About the Inc. 500

The Inc. 500 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list of the nation's most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates their remarkable achievements. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers and evening functions. For more information on Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit Inc.com.