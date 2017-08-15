There were 613 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,207 in the last 365 days.

TurbineAero hires industry veteran Mark Anderson as Director of Operations, TurbineAero Repair (TAR)

CHANDLER, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chandler, Arizona — 8/15/2017 — TurbineAero has hired Mark Anderson as the Director of Operations for TurbineAero Repair (TAR), the Company’s largest business segment providing MRO support of Auxiliary Power Units (APU) and related accessories. In this critical leadership role, Mark is responsible for leading all Repair & Overhaul and related activities for APU systems, Line Replaceable Units (LRU), and machined components. Mark joins TurbineAero with more than 30-years of industry experience, including nearly two decades of rising through the ranks of Honeywell Aerospace. Mark recently led the $300M APU business at Honeywell’s Sky Harbor MRO in Phoenix, Arizona where he drove significant quality and delivery improvements across a product diverse and high-volume OEM Aftermarket center.

“I am excited that Mark has joined the TurbineAero family,” said Steven Foust, TurbineAero’s Senior Vice President of Operations. “He is a purpose driven leader whose deep background in APU maintenance will propel our operational performance and culture to the next level. His strong track-record of creating winning teams across multiple organizations, coupled with TurbineAero’s customized service offerings, aligns well with our growth strategy.”

“At the heart of TurbineAero’s go forward vision, is industry defining service levels for our customers,” said Rob Higby, Chief Executive Officer at TurbineAero. “To achieve this vision, it’s imperative to hire great employees like Mark Anderson. Mark’s experience, drive to succeed, and most importantly, his knowledge of running APU maintenance facilities makes him the ideal fit for TurbineAero.”

About TurbineAero, Inc.
TurbineAero was created to become the most comprehensive, flexible, and customer focused APU MRO Services company in the world. As the largest independent APU MRO globally, TurbineAero repairs, sells, leases, tests, and certifies APU and related parts accessories. TurbineAero currently has four locations, three business units are located near Phoenix, AZ and the fourth is just outside of Bangkok, Thailand.

