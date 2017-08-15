TurbineAero hires industry veteran Mark Anderson as Director of Operations, TurbineAero Repair (TAR)
“I am excited that Mark has joined the TurbineAero family,” said Steven Foust, TurbineAero’s Senior Vice President of Operations. “He is a purpose driven leader whose deep background in APU maintenance will propel our operational performance and culture to the next level. His strong track-record of creating winning teams across multiple organizations, coupled with TurbineAero’s customized service offerings, aligns well with our growth strategy.”
“At the heart of TurbineAero’s go forward vision, is industry defining service levels for our customers,” said Rob Higby, Chief Executive Officer at TurbineAero. “To achieve this vision, it’s imperative to hire great employees like Mark Anderson. Mark’s experience, drive to succeed, and most importantly, his knowledge of running APU maintenance facilities makes him the ideal fit for TurbineAero.”
About TurbineAero, Inc.
TurbineAero was created to become the most comprehensive, flexible, and customer focused APU MRO Services company in the world. As the largest independent APU MRO globally, TurbineAero repairs, sells, leases, tests, and certifies APU and related parts accessories. TurbineAero currently has four locations, three business units are located near Phoenix, AZ and the fourth is just outside of Bangkok, Thailand.
