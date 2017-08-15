Foundations Partner with Reading Roadmap to Promote New Early Literacy Model for Coahoma Elementary Schools
The Reading Roadmap programs align afterschool and family engagement with school-day instruction and intervention to build upon school efforts to promote early reading proficiency. Coahoma County schools use a school-wide strategy of assessments, instruction, and intervention to teach children to read. By supporting school efforts, the Reading Roadmap will provide additive value to those efforts.
Reading Roadmap programs will also coordinate with the Mississippi Department of Education’s (MDE) early literacy efforts, including the Coahoma District literacy coach. The literacy coaching assistance was established by the MDE as part of the Governor’s “Education Works” Initiative.
‘Improving K-12 outcomes for all students, especially those of limited means, by ensuring access to high-quality educational options that prepare them for a lifetime of opportunity has been, and will remain, a priority for my administration,” Gov. Bryant said. “I am grateful to the Walton Family Foundation and the Barksdale Reading Institute for their generous support to make these programs a reality.”
Currently, the Reading Roadmap partners with over 60 schools and Boys & Girls Clubs in Kansas and South Carolina to expand science-based reading strategies to all students in out-of-school environments including afterschool, summer, and family engagement programming. The mission of the Reading Roadmap is to integrate and align out-of-school programs with data and instruction to enhance school efforts promoting early reading proficiency.
According to an independent, longitudinal evaluation of thirty sites, children attending Reading Roadmap afterschool programs experienced 57% greater growth than their peers—as measured by school assessments.
“The Reading Roadmap seeks to innovate how schools use out-of-school programs to drive greater achievement in early reading proficiency,” said Andrew Hysell, Director of the Reading Roadmap. “Through science-based early reading strategies aligned with school interventions and data, afterschool can help schools better achieve third grade reading goals.
Third grade reading is a critical point in a child’s life when they transition from learning to read to reading to learn. Early reading proficiency is correlated with school and lifetime success. Research consistently shows that children who are not proficient readers by the fourth grade are four times less likely to graduate on time from high school.
