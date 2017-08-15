North American Electric Transmission Market Topped $31.6 Billion in 2016: The C Three Group’s Latest Report

2017 North American Electric Transmission Market Forecast Has Just Been Released; Reveals Substations as Fastest Growing Segment

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The C Three Group today released its 7th annual North American Electric Transmission Market Forecast, which offers a thorough and unbiased inside look into where electric utilities and electric transmission providers will be spending money between now and 2022. Last year, over 300 electric utilities, vendors, investors, bankers and regulators received copies of the forecast.

The North American electric transmission market grew 1.2% from 2015 to 2016, while the U.S. component grew 5.5%. U.S. substation spend was up an astonishing 16.9% from 2015 to 2016.

C Three’s annual electric transmission forecast answers questions such as:

• What is driving growth and is it sustainable?

• What are the implications of Washington and state policy changes for the industry?

• Which non-incumbents stand to win the most as the FERC 1000 processes actually start to work?

• How much is each utility planning to spend from 2017 through 2019?

• How are technological innovations impacting spend?

• What are the regional outlooks for transmission spend?

The C Three Group’s annual electric transmission and distribution market reports are the fact checked, empirically based go-to forecasts used by vendors, manufacturers, contractors, regulators and investors in the electric infrastructure industry. For more information about C Three's North American Electric Transmission Market Forecast, contact Jessica Walton at (404) 233-8555 ext. 802 or jwalton@cthree.net.

Founded in 1998, The C Three Group has become a leading supplier of infrastructure market intelligence and analysis. C Three’s infrastructure databases and custom market research guide acquisition decisions and private equity spending through highly quantitative forecasting and analysis. C Three’s clients represent the leading utilities, electric transmission owners, telecommunications companies, pipeline owners, construction companies, private equity, banking, and manufacturers of infrastructure components worldwide.