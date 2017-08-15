INC. MAGAZINE INDUCTS TITANIUM REAL ESTATE NETWORK FOR THE SECOND TIME AS ONE OF THE MOST SUCCESSFUL BUSINESS IN AMERICA

YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED OR I'LL BUY IT* To discuss the sale of your home, call Rudy at 626-789-0159 and start packing!

THE AWARD-WINNING REALTOR & AUTHOR OF SEVERAL BOOKS, RUDY LIRA KUSUMA HAS EXPRESSED HIS GRATITUDE FOR THIS HISTORIC INDUCTION

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned magazine of the most successful people in business, Inc. has proudly announced that it has inducted Titanium Real Estate Network into its 2017 Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America. The magazine also congratulated Rudy Lira Kusuma upon this induction and it has ranked Titanium Real Estate Network RE Max Titanium at the 660th number on its 2017 annual Inc. 5000. This is an exclusive ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies and the company has made it to this list with its exceptional services and unparalleled success in the real estate industry.

“We congratulate Rudy Kusuma of the Titanium Real Estate Network of California and we welcome him back to this list of the most successful business in the US.” Said the spokesperson of Inc. Magazine while announcing the induction of Titanium Real Estate Network to the list. “This is the second time Rudy has made it to Inc. 5000 and we are looking forward to meet him in the celebration this October.” He added. According to the magazine’s spokesperson, a celebration will take place at Inc. 5000’s gala in Palm Desert, California where Rudy and his team will be invited to celebrate.

This list of top 5000 businesses represents the most comprehensive look at the most important segment of the national economy. There is no doubt that the small businesses are the backbone of the American economy. Moreover, companies such as Yelp, Pandora, Timberland, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, LinkedIn, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained early exposure as members of the Inc. 5000. Rudy Kusuma has innovated the real estate market of California with his remarkable buyer’s database that enables people to sell their properties within no time on the prices that are much better than the market. Rudy and his team have been recognized for their record breaking results in California on several media outlets nationally as well as internationally.

The most amazing fact about this induction is that according to the magazine, only a handful of businesses make it to this list more than once and Rudy Kusuma has been one of those lucky few. Tens of thousands of companies competed to make it to the list and RE MAX TITANIUM not only made it to the top but also did it twice, which is truly remarkable. Rudy L. Kusuma is an award winning realtor from California who has made several accomplishments and this induction will add to the list of successful achievements made by himself and his team. The team along with its leader Rudy Kusuma have thanked the magazine for this prestigious honor for the second time.

