Healthcare Tech Outlook Names Quality Reviews Top 10 Most Promising Healthcare Analytics Solution Provider of 2017
The publication recognizes Quality Reviews' software service, RateMyHospital®, as a leading patient feedback tool emphasizing service recovery.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quality Reviews, Inc., developers of RateMyHospital®, the leading real-time patient feedback and service recovery tool, has been named one of the top 10 healthcare analytics solution providers by Healthcare Tech Outlook magazine. The honorees are selected through nomination of the publication’s readers and research by its selection panel, which is comprised of CXOs, industry analysts and Healthcare Tech Outlook’s editorial board.
“We are honored and thrilled to be recognized for our hard work in making real-time patient feedback, analytics, and service recovery an everyday reality for nearly 300 care locations throughout the country. We are grateful to our clients for the opportunity to improve the healthcare experience for both patients and providers alike. Thank you for this recognition,” said Edward Shin, MD, CEO and Co-founder of Quality Reviews.
Quality Reviews’ flagship software service, RateMyHospital, gives healthcare organizations the ability to instantly receive feedback from patients within minutes after they receive care. This is made possible through the utilization of text messages and smartphone technology to create a dialogue between providers and their patients. After a text is sent, smartphone users simply press a secure link allowing them to provide valuable feedback to hospital leadership in real-time. Included in the platform are real-time patient relationship management tools to aid in responding to and improving on this feedback.
“The RateMyHospital platform emphasizes service recovery so that healthcare leaders can ensure that patient feedback translates to an improved experience immediately,” added Dr. Shin. “We are seeing a shift beyond the use of traditional surveys, as health systems are increasingly leveraging the ubiquity of mobile devices to effect operational improvements in the service of their most important stakeholder – the patient,” he added.
About Quality Reviews, Inc.
Quality Reviews, Inc. builds proprietary software to enable healthcare provider organizations capture, analyze and improve real-time patient feedback via its flagship product, RateMyHospital®. Based in New York City, Quality Reviews, Inc. was founded by leading physicians and entrepreneurs with over 30 years of clinical, healthcare administration, and technology-building experience. Learn more at http://www.ratemyhospital.com/.
Edward Shin, MD
Quality Reviews, Inc.
6464183015
email us here