A Great Day of Golf, Giving & Fun: Colorado CARSTAR Golf Tournament Benefits Local Children's Miracle Network Hospitals
The $13,000 raised for Children’s Miracle Network stays in the local area to fund Children’s Hospital, who treats thousands of children every year.AURORA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steve Rigsby
https://www.carstar.com/locations/co/
303-710-3309
tms6196@comcast.net
A Great Day of Golf, Giving & Fun: Colorado CARSTAR Golf Tournament Benefits Local Children's Miracle Network Hospitals
Tournament raised $13,000 to fund medical treatment for local children
Meadow Hills Golf Course in Aurora, CO was the scene on August 7, 2017 for a great day of golf, giving and fun as the Colorado CARSTAR Golf Tournament raised funds for the Children’s Miracle Network. Golfers enjoyed a terrific day on the course, which featured a 4-person scramble, putting contest, breakfast, door prizes and an awards luncheon following the golf.
The $13,000 raised for Children’s Miracle Network stays in the local area to fund Children’s Hospital, who treats thousands of children every year. Local Colorado hospitals are provided funds from the Children’s Miracle Network to defray the costs of uncompensated care, medical devices, research, training and more.
Since 1983 Children’s Miracle Network has raised over $5 billion dollars to help fund these services in hospitals across the United States and Canada. Every day thousands of children in Colorado and across North America are treated for trauma, diabetes, cancer and more medical issues thanks to funding from Children’s Miracle Network, whose donors (often a dollar at a time) help make these life saving treatments possible.
For more information about CARSTAR and the Children’s Miracle Network Benefit Golf Tournament, please contact:
Steve Rigsby, Colorado CARSTAR Business Development Manager, tms6196@comcast.net
About CARSTAR
CARSTAR, the largest network of independently-owned and operated shops in North America, features state-of-the-art unibody and frame repair equipment, expert painting, towing assistance, vehicle pick-up and delivery and a nationwide warranty in a clean, inviting environment. Our I-CAR and OEM certified technicians are trained to work on all makes and models. We've repaired more than four million vehicles since 1989, partnering with leading automotive companies on the parts and products used to repair your vehicle, like 3M, Sherwin-Williams, Axalta, LKQ and BASF. Colorado CARSTAR locations can be found in Arvada, Aurora, Centennial, Colorado Springs, Commerce City, Denver, Ft Collins, Littleton, and Northglenn.
Steve Rigsby
Carstar
3037103309
email us here