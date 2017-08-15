ANGUILLA VOTED BEST CARIBBEAN ISLAND OF 2017

Anguilla 50th Celebrations Luxury Anguilla Villas Luxury Anguilla Vacation Rentals Best Caribbean Beaches Anguilla

Anguilla voted as the number one island in the Caribbean

This is a fantastic achievement for the island and gives deserved recognition to the hard-working tourism board on the island” — Niamh McCarthy

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anguilla has just been voted as the number one island in the Caribbean for 2017. They came first in the category “The Best Caribbean island of 2017” which was carried out by Travel and Leisure magazine.

Leisure + Travel are the biggest travel magazine in the United States so this is a huge honour for Anguilla and especially for the Anguilla tourist board who work effortlessly all year promoting the island. It gives the island tremendous pride and confidence in their unique hospitality and luxurious accommodation on the island.

Exceptional Villas, Leading Luxury Villa Rental Company who feature the most Exclusive Anguilla villas on the island are delighted with the result “This is a fantastic achievement for the island and gives deserved recognition to the hard-working tourism board on the island" says Niamh McCarthy who is the Anguilla specialist for Exceptional Villas. We have so many clients who love the island and continue to return every year so we are not surprised that Anguilla won the overall award.

The island of Anguilla offers 33 beautiful sandy beaches and is known for its wonderful cuisine offering some of the world’s best restaurants. The island is also famous for their numerous beach bars that offer tasty BBQ food and the best homemade rum punches along with excellent live reggae music. Exceptional Villas who are widely recongised as the world's most trusted villa experts represent all the best Luxury Anguilla Villas.

The award was a part of the magazines “Travel and Leisure World’s Best Awards” where readers were invited to participate via newsletters, social media and through the Travel + Leisure magazine website. The awards are in their 22nd year and this year they are holding a cocktail reception for the winners in New York City on July 26th.

-End-

