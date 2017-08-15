The White Magnolia Offers A Day Spa and Esthetics School Experience That Can’t Be Found Elsewhere In Northern Colorado

White Magnolia Advanced Skin Care Institute offers the most comprehensive, education in skin care for aspiring estheticians as well as those who are licensed.

FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cindy Tusacindy@thewhitemagnoliadayspa.com2203 S. College Ave., Suite 150Fort Collins, CO 80525(970) 484-1740The White Magnolia Offers A Day Spa and Esthetics School Experience That Can’t Be Found Elsewhere In Northern ColoradoCreating a blend between western techniques, eastern philosophy, and southern hospitality has created a remarkable success story in the city of Fort Collins.FORT COLLINS, CO, August 15th, 2017. The White Magnolia Day Spa and Advanced Skin Care Institute in Fort Collins has been finding remarkable success through using a combination of eastern and western techniques in a fresh combination that spa lovers (patrons and staff) would be hard pressed to find elsewhere in the city. On the spa side, clients can benefit from the amazing professional skin care and massage services; and on the school side, our students benefit from learning in a thriving spa environment. The two worlds blend beautifully together to create a symbiotic relationship like no other.The White Magnolia Day Spa offers a variety of skin services of both traditional and more experimental persuasions. Microchanneling, or Microneedling as it is sometimes called, is a form of collagen induction therapy that has been proven to improve the appearance of virtually every skin imperfection including wrinkles, oily and dry skin, fine lines, acne, acne scarring, clogged pores, and most other types of skin problems. More traditional, albeit beneficial, services include The White Magnolia’s Signature Facial, Lira chemical peels, Microdermabrasion, and Dermaplaning to help exfoliate and rejuvenate the skin. Also on the professional spa menu are Signature Massage services, tailored to the needs of the individual client as well as Reiki, an ancient Japanese method of energy work.The White Magnolia Advanced Skin Care Institute offers the most comprehensive, individualized education in skin care for aspiring estheticians as well as those who are already licensed. The school, approved and regulated by the Colorado Department of Higher Education, Private Occupational School Board, offers the 600 hour program required for licensure as well as a host of advanced classes for current licensees. The students in the dynamic program learn via classroom, skills lab, hands-on (lots of hands-on), online, and impromptu exercises throughout the school day. Included in the tuition for the program are state approved certifications in Chemical Peels, Microdermabrasion, and Dermaplaning. The list of advanced classes offered to current licensees totals seventeen classes. The White Magnolia Advanced Skin Care Institute employs the highest quality instructors and is the only school in Northern Colorado offering the multitude and magnitude of advanced education. Some advanced classes include, Permanent Makeup, Microneedling, Advanced Extractions, Brazilian Waxing, and many more. All advanced classes are offered approximately quarterly and enrollment is limited for classes in which hands-on practice is required.With nearly 20 years of experience in the nursing profession, Cindy Tusa has long since established herself as a professional with strong values as they pertain to customer service, quality, and education. The eight years she spent in the role of clinical educator taught Cindy a tremendous amount about the value of quality education. Without a strong foundation, no one is able to develop into the best care provider they can be, much less maximize their full potential in any endeavor they may undertake. These values are instilled in our clients and students everyday.The White Magnolia consists of Cindy and several staff and faculty members. Through providing individualized service focused on relaxing, reviving and refining one’s mind, body, and spirit, Cindy and her team have created an experience that is hard to match for spa enthusiasts and students alike in the Fort Collins area. Currently open to new clients and students, intrigued individuals are encouraged to call during business hours or book an appointment on their website.