Hewins Financial Advisors Breaks Into San Francisco Business Times’ Top 200 Bay Area Private Companies for 2017

REDWOOD CITY, CA, USA, August 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year, Hewins Financial Advisors (Hewins) has landed at number 171 on San Francisco Business Times’ list of the “Top Private Companies” in the Bay Area, based on company-wide revenue. At both a regional and national level, Hewins has managed to break through a saturated market and notch impressive growth, including local giants like Bechtel Corporation and Uber Technologies, who also earned spots on San Francisco Business Times’ list.

It’s no secret that technology companies have dominated the Bay-Area business scene for the past two decades. While many private startups have rapidly evolved into tech goliaths, growth in other industries can seem to go unnoticed in the wake. New tech breakthroughs have also permeated the financial services industry, prompted by the rise of “robo-advice,” which has brought both challenges and opportunities for veteran and emerging advisory firms alike.

Hewins has found a way to embrace the constant culture of change in the industry by honing what it already does well — providing its clients with in-depth, CPA-based financial planning services, paired with an investment approach rooted in time-tested, academic research and expertise.

Hewins has increased its assets under management (AUM) steadily since its inception in 1999 — today, the firm manages approximately $4.4 billion in total AUM — and has angled to keep pace with advancements in technology, reinvesting in its core business principles and standards of service when faced with change.

“As a firm, we welcome industry changes as opportunities to elevate our services on behalf of our clients,” says Thuong Thien, CFP®, principal and senior financial advisor with Hewins’ Bay Area-based advisory team. “We’re continually looking for ways to elevate our people, our technology and our infrastructure to ensure we’re always providing our clients with a first-rate experience — and we couldn’t be more honored to be recognized by the San Francisco Business Times for those efforts.”

Finalists in the San Francisco Business Times’ annual list of the “Top Private Companies” in the Bay Area were ranked by total company-wide revenue for the 2016 fiscal year. To qualify, companies were required to be independent and privately held (not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies), and to be headquartered in the Bay Area (defined as Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco and San Mateo counties, and the city of Palo Alto). View the publication’s original report for the full ranking. All client experiences may materially differ, and past performance is not indicative of future performance.

