Wasabi Networks Introduces new 2 port 10G Network Traffic Analyzer
The new NTA20-4 expands Wasabi Networks product range with new 10GPALO ALTO, CA, US, August 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wasabi Networks today announced that they are adding 2 port 10G products to their Network Traffic Analysis range. The new 10G NTA20-4 is capable of full packet capture on 2 x 10Gb ports.
The 10G NTA (Network Traffic Analyzer) product can capture, record and analyze network traffic at full line rate up to 20Gb/s. Recording capacity is 24TB to 340TB, with pricing starting at $48,900. Detailed protocol and bi-directional traffic flow analysis can be performed on captured packets. The 2 port 10G NTA20A-4 can automatically generate graphs and tables in real-time based on captured network traffic. Captured network traffic can be exported in PCAP file format for other purposes using external tools.
Highlights of the new 2 port 10G NTA20A-4 Capture & Analysis product
• Network Traffic capture up 20Gb with Zero Packet Loss
• Complete Network Monitoring, Analysis and Packet Capture solution
• Easy to use WEB GUI for Dashboard, Analysis, Management and Configuration
• Live Dashboard to view captured packet statistics and recording performance
• Search, retrieve and export captured Network Traffic in PCAP format
The 10G NTA20-4 product can assist in learning, testing, understanding and monitoring what is going on with the most critical parts of an organizations infrastructure. The NTA feature set can help diagnose problems quickly and ensure uptime of customer facing web pages or services. This is of critical importance to all businesses in the new sharing economy.
About Wasabi Networks: Wasabi Networks develops and markets advanced network monitoring, analysis and packet capture & replay appliances with a focus on cost competitive prices and an easy to use feature set. Wasabi Networks is founded by Jens Christophersen and Thomas Jorgensen. They previously founded the world’s leading Intelligent Network Capture Adapter Company, Napatech.
