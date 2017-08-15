Jacksonville Sports Medicine Program Deploys Injury Data Capture System; InjureFree

Some Florida high schools are losing access to athletic trainers. One group is using data to keep them on the sidelines.

Having evaluated recent trends in sports injury documentation, the Jacksonville Sports Medicine Program (JSMP) in Jacksonville, FL is taking the pro-active measure of rolling out a mobile injury reporting platform, InjureFree, throughout their region



“With InjureFree we will be able to more accurately track real-time injury statistics, analyze injury trends and suggest modifications to further prevent injury. The reporting program will also help us to standardize our athletic training (AT) reporting. This user-friendly platform can highlight our clinical partners and capture referral data for these organizations that can ultimately bring in additional financial support for our sports safety program. InjureFree will also provide data-supported program accomplishments to our existing partners through the reporting features afforded within the program.” – Robert Sefcik, Executive Director, Jacksonville Sports Medicine Program.



A major problem facing athletic programs today is healthcare systems pulling their ATs from the high school sidelines. Currently, many health systems fund ATs for schools as part of community outreach programs. Those same health systems expect a return on that investment via medical services provided by their hospitals, doctor’s offices and rehab facilities. But a lack of data to measure the value of these programs puts their continued funding at risk. JSMP’s data-centric approach aims to bridge that understanding, aware these highly trained healthcare professionals deliver critical oversight and lower system-costs to the pediatric populations they serve.



“It is certainly concerning to see.” says Charlie Wund, CEO at InjureFree, regarding the elimination of AT placement, “Everyone knows ATs are the most qualified healthcare professional to oversee high school athletics, but funding their placement has been a struggle. InjureFree reduces the injury reporting burden placed on school staff and caregivers, while tracking the key metrics health systems demand. We are committed to providing the technology in support of programs, like JSMP, who provide the medical oversight every high school athletic program should have.”



In addition to injury documentation, InjureFree has the capability to precisely track spending for direct health care services and emergency room services, giving state funding agencies insight into fund usage. JSMP will use these statistics to measure the financial impact of AT placement, and prove that decision is both prudent and profitable for health systems.



Charlie Wund commented, “We’re honored to engage with JSMP and be the technology provider in their pursuit of the best injury care and prevention for their community.”



About InjureFree

InjureFree is a web-based injury documentation and education platform for schools and youth sports organizations. InjureFree provides an all-in-one solution that keeps organizations in compliance with state laws, reduces paperwork, and provides a communication platform during recovery, including return to play documentation. InjureFree is a product of the Agency for Student Health Research. After a four-year development project, the HIPAA and FERPA compliant software and mobile platform is now collecting injury reports across the world. Visit InjureFree.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or email us at info@injurefree.com for more information on how InjureFree can help your community.

About Jacksonville Sports Medicine Program

The Jacksonville Sports Medicine Program (JSMP) is a volunteer based non-profit organization that advocates for youth sports injury prevention. The program is a community healthcare collaborative that works with coaches, doctors, other healthcare professionals, parents and other community members interested in making sports safer. The program provides schools with education, prevention tactics and advocates for the inclusion of certified athletic trainers within youth sporting organizations, programs and events. This program has been actively serving the northeast Florida region since 1984. We are dedicated to youth sports injury advocacy, awareness and prevention.

