Finally a microphone that's allows for private voice conversations and transcriptions, anywhere; Product review

The industry's most accurate noise canceling speech recognition microphine

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newswatch review

Stenomask is the industry’s best hand-held privacy microphone for speech recognition and secure voice communication. It can be used with any type device – like smartphones, tablets, computers, two-way radios and recorders.

You can find out more about this microphone by heading to talktech.com today.

Talk Technologies is a market leader and global supplier of advanced acoustic products, and language interpretation solutions, serving the mobile consumer electronics, education, communications, medical, military, judicial, aerospace, and industrial markets. Talk Technologies uses its leading position in noise cancelling, speech recognition microphones and strong capabilities in audio processing technologies to optimize audio systems and improve the user experience in smartphones, tablets, transmitters, recorders and desktops. Our focus on the customer, combined with unique technology, proprietary manufacturing techniques, rigorous testing and global scale, enables it to deliver innovative solutions that optimize the user experience. Our perennial research and development in the field of voice attenuating microphones has enabled us to create the lightest, quietest, most accurate and reasonably priced Stenomask ever. We pride ourselves on having the best products, warranty and customer service in the industry. Please contact us with any questions or suggestions you have.

