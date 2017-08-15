Meet Olympic Gold Medalist Henry Cejudo
On August 26, 2017, Henry Cejudo, Phoenix resident, Olympic gold medalist, and #2 Ranked UFC contender will meet & greet fans at PCI Wellness of Scottsdale, AZSCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phoenix resident Henry Cejudo is a local hero! He won a gold medal in wrestling at the 2008 Beijing Olympics at the age of 21; the second youngest American wrestler to do so.
Henry began training as a MMA fighter in 2013 and signed with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) the following year. Henry currently is a #2 ranked contender in the flyweight division.
In May 2016 Henry became a coach on the 24th season of The Ultimate Fighter TV show.
The wrestler and UFC contender will be meeting with fans Saturday, August 26, 2017, from 11am-3pm.
PCI Wellness
9300 E. Raintree Dr. #130
Scottsdale 85260
“I’m extremely excited to have Henry back at our Wellness Center for this meet and greet,” said Karim Amin, owner of PCI Wellness. “He does a lot for charities and outreach programs, including the Special Olympics, Boy Scouts of America and and visits young patients and their families at the Phoenix Children’s Hospital.”
Nicknamed “The Messenger”, Henry Cejudo’s tag line is "fighting for a better world”. He uses his celebrity status to inspire young athletes, inner city kids, and troubled youth. In 2008, the Arizona Republic named Henry one of Arizona’s 10 most fascinating people.
On September 9, 2017, Henry will be back in the spotlight again competing against Wilson Reis in UFC 216 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
The meet and greet event at PCI Wellness will feature live demo’s by ARPwave founder Denis Thompson. Henry uses this technology for therapy and training. This patented and proven technology treats the neurological origin of pain and restricted movement. Athletes use ARPwave to improve performance, recover immediately after any activity or competition, prevent the majority of injuries you normally would experience and speed up recovery from any injury or concussion. It can also treat a variety of other conditions.
PCI Wellness is all about addressing the source of the issue, not the symptoms. At PCI Wellness, you’ll find a unique state-of-the-art Integrative Wellness Center and Med Spa. They believe optimal health and wellness is achieved when there are balance and harmony between the body, mind, and spirit. The wellness center offers cutting edge therapies designed for each individual.
To learn more about PCI Wellness, visit https://pciwellness.com
Karim Amin
PCI Wellness
480-773-6450
