Dr. Sydney Scott of the Alchemist Professors to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Studies have shown that 70-80 percent of all workers are disengaged. This disengagement is the result of a crisis in leadership. We need employees who are engaged and leaders who will engage them.

Dr. Sydney Scott is the creator of The Alchemist Professors, a coaching and organizational consulting collective specializing in both personal and organizational change.

“The Alchemist is the highest level of leadership where the people come first,” says Dr. Scott. “They are the most successful leaders. They know what others know and they know themselves. I work with my clients to bring them to that level.”

According to Dr. Scott, an effective leader creates synergy. Dr. Scott uses coaching, consulting and training as a vehicle to educate and transform her clients.

“It’s always about growing self-awareness,” says Dr. Scott. “A true boss’s job is making sure everyone under them has everything they need to do their job exceptionally well. That’s a leader: not self, but others.”

According to Dr. Scott, in order to have effective, healthy, organizational cultures there has to be effective leadership.

“We’re not getting leadership. We’re getting fear,” says Dr. Scott. “This is about creating possibility for people, allowing them to be who they are. That’s what we’re supposed to be doing: working with people and helping them feel good about what they are and with respect and dignity. A good leader is easy to see.”

