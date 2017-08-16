Dr. Devang Goswami of Dynamic Homeopathy to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

Homoeopathy brings about balance, peace and harmony in the body as a result of its curative property.” — Dr. Devang Goswami

Homeopathy is a long-established form of complementary medicine distinguished by the belief that we should treat the person in disease, not the disease in person.

Dr. Devang Goswami is a homeopath and the founder of Dynamic Homeopathy.

“In traditional medicine, you treat symptoms of disease; with homeopathy, you treat the whole person, which includes their emotional state as well,” says Dr. Goswami. “Symptoms tell you what a person is suffering from, but behind that is a cause. The homeopath wants to understand the cause of the symptoms and restore the body to balance.”

Dr. Goswami was first introduced to homeopathy while suffering from malaria as a young man in his native India.

“Traditional medicine couldn’t cure me,” recalls Dr. Goswami. “After six months, I went to see a homeopath. He took a full patient history, prescribed natural medication, and I was alright. That was the turning point for me. I just dove into it.”

While traditional physicians may spend a few minutes with you, a first consultation with a homeopath can last an hour. This is where the homeopath begins to understand the patient as much as they can. What is bothering them currently? What symptoms? What other parts of the body are affected? What is the mental and emotional state? What is the stress level? How does their job affect them? Their environment? Their food? It all informs the homeopath’s ability to determine a course of treatment that works specifically with the patient’s immune system like a key in a lock.

“Homoeopathy is curative,” says Dr. Goswami. “It treats the cause and not the expression of the disease. Homoeopathy brings about balance, peace and harmony in the body as a result of its curative property.”

