TouchStar to Attend DUG Unconventionals Show in San Antonio

TouchStar will present Android-based fleet automation solutions at the DUG Eagle Ford conference in San Antonio, Texas, August 29-31, 2017.

TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TouchStar, a multinational provider of logistics and mobility software solutions, announced that it will be attending the DUG Eagle Ford conference in San Antonio, Texas, USA. The three-day event takes place August 29-31, 2017.

TouchStar Sales Manager, David Fredericks, and Sales Executive, Robert Strohl, will be representing the company in booth #815 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center. Fredericks and Strohl will be providing hands-on demonstrations of TouchStar’s Android-based WellSite mobility app that automates and standardizes processes for crude haulers, water haulers, and well site service companies. The two will also be presenting TS HyperDocs, TouchStar’s Business Intelligence solution that securely and transparently digitizes all transactions, documents, and signatures from TouchStar’s mobility applications. DUG Eagle Ford attendees can also view TouchStar’s cloud-based fleet management dispatch app, TS FleetWatch, as well as the company’s FMCSA-compliant Hours of Service app, eLOG, at the convention.

“We are optimistic about the resurgence of activity that we are seeing in unconventionals as of late,” said TouchStar Sales Manager, David Fredericks. “As this industry continues to overcome one challenge after another, we see a long and promising tenure for TouchStar as a key partner for well site crude and water haulers.”

As a repeat exhibitor at the conference, TouchStar hopes to deepen its relationship with the members of the unconventionals industry and to provide increased insight into its crude hauling and well site services solutions at one of the largest unconventional shows in the world today. At press time, TouchStar’s integrations fleet software is utilized by over 500 companies internationally.

“In light of the vast and varied field of E&P companies, pipeline operators, and service companies anticipated at this year’s convention, DUG Eagle Ford was an easy decision for us," commented TouchStar CEO, Peter Gibbs. “We are well known within the oil and gas transportation industry, and we look forward to reuniting with industry veterans while also reaching out to the many new players in unconventionals.”

TouchStar will be sponsoring a square in DUG’s Exhibitor BINGO Game taking place at the Eagle Ford event. BINGO card-holders can visit TouchStar at Booth #815 to get their BINGO card marked. In doing so, participants enter the running to win a Chapparal 210 Suncoast boat.

Meetings and demonstrations may be arranged with Fredericks and Strohl by contacting TouchStar online at touchstargroup.com/contact, via email at sales@touchstargroup.com, or by phone at 918-307-7100.

About Touchstar

TouchStar is a leading multinational logistics and mobility software provider delivering solutions that meet the specific needs of the Oil & Gas, Transportation, and Consumer Goods industries. With a 20 year history and systems worldwide, TouchStar provides cloud and on-premise solutions ranging from fleet tracking applications to comprehensive enterprise mobility and automated accounting solutions. TouchStar is headquartered in Tulsa, OK with technology and support offices in Australia, New Zealand, and Austria. For more information about TouchStar, please visit http://www.touchstargroup.com.

