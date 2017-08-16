Sankalp Semiconductor awarded with ISO 9001: 2015 certification

Reinforces its Just-in-Time chip design services methodology

SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sankalp Semiconductor a design service company offering comprehensive digital & mixed signal SoC solutions, today announced its upgradation to ISO 9001:2015 certification. By meeting the extensive criteria for the ISO 9001: 2015 standards, the company reinforces its ability to deliver IC design services with continuous improvements in its offerings and customer delivery processes. The certification will enable the company to move to towards the highest level of quality and efficiency.

"Most of our customers see a lot of value in our just-in-time chip design services capabilities. ISO 9001: 2015 best practices will further enable us to provide customers with high quality services while meeting their time to market needs." said Samir Patel, CEO, Sankalp Semiconductor. "The certification will provide confidence to our new customers looking to leverage our design center for their chip design."

ISO 9001:2015 provides extra focus on risk-based thinking and accountability in all organizational processes that helps improve communications, efficiency, and implementation of continuous improvement. Sankalp has been awarded a certificate of registration for 'Development, Verification and Delivery of Integrated Circuit (IC) Designs and Associated Services' effective April 25, 2017 for its design facility in Aryabhatta Tech Park, Hubli.

About Sankalp Semiconductor

Sankalp Semiconductor offers an integrated portfolio of services and solutions to its customers in key semiconductor domains including digital, analog, high-speed physical interface IP, Embedded Memory Compiler and EDA modelling. Sankalp Semiconductor is a preferred semiconductor design service partners to multiple Fortune 500 companies in the Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial IoT and Medical electronics space. The company enables its customers achieve their time-to-market window by delivering first pass silicon designs and engage with product engineering teams across the globe to design System-on-Chip. Sankalp Semiconductor is based in Sunnyvale, California, with multiple development and services centers in India, Canada and Germany. www.sankalpsemi.com