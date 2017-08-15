BLOOMBERG SELECTS GALLAGHER AND CONSULTANTS AND EVERHIVE TO PRESENT ON TRENDS IN LEVERAGING NON-TRADITIONAL WORKFORCE

Bloomberg BNA has selected Terri Gallagher of Gallagher and Consultants and Brandon Moreno of EverHive Corporation to Speak on Payrolling Solutions Webinar.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “In the new normal of our workforce; full-time employees will no longer be the main source of talent as we move to increased usage of non-traditional labor; Gig, Contingent, Independent Consultants, and direct sourcing/payrolling,” says Terri Gallagher, CEO of Gallagher and Consultants, an innovative contingent workforce management consulting firm. “It is important to understand the range of payrolling solution providers, terms and definitions, as well as regulatory requirements to step into this new normal.”

Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) reports that 47% of the workforce will be contingent by the end of 2017, up from 34% in 2015.

“In today's dynamic workforce environment, executives and leaders are searching for the next stage in innovative ways to optimize their staffing needs utilizing various solutions that include payroll solutions that are worker friendly and cost effective for organizations” says Brandon Moreno, president of EverHive Corporation, a strategic contingent workforce solutions firm that works with companies to effectively help hire and create systems for internally managed contingent worker programs. “Bloomberg provides a unique opportunity for professionals to gain insight into services that are shaping the new workforce,” Moreno adds.

The webinar will be presented on August 29, 2017 at 2:30 EST. Those interested in listening in and seeing first-hand the various options helping organizations with the non-employee payrolling options can register directly at Bloomberg BNA.



About Gallagher and Consultants

Gallagher and Consultants leverage a proven ecosystem of Talent Acquisition and Digital Workforce Technology and Workforce Consultants and Advisors to provide Innovative, Technology focused, Customized Contingent Workforce Management (CWM) Consulting and Solutions. Their goal is to help businesses optimize and fully leverage a productive total workforce that drives more revenue and greater efficiencies.

About Terri Gallagher

Terri Gallagher is the Founder and President of Gallagher and Consultants. She brings 20+ years of experience in enterprise contingent workforce strategies to bring value-add innovative solutions and delivery for her clients, both on the supply and client buyer side. As CEO of Gallagher and Consultants, Terri’s approach is based on current state temp workforce trends incorporating cutting edge technology and globalization factors that are rapidly changing the landscape. Previously, Terri was responsible for the successful design, solution and delivery of several global and domestic contingent workforce programs ($20M-$2B annual spend) for fortune 100/500 clients across sectors; Finance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Telecom. She is also an international speaker and writer, and has been featured in multiple industry publications.



About EverHive Corporation

EverHive and its team have armed some of the largest companies in the world with contingent workforce solutions and tools needed to successfully manage their contingent worker programs. As Vanguards of the global workforce, EverHive is one of the few companies in the world guiding top-grossing corporations in maximizing their contingent worker programs.

About Brandon Moreno

As president of EverHive Corporation, Brandon Moreno has deep domain knowledge in talent and innovation, change management and operational effectiveness. He provides contingent worker program leadership for emerging and leading edge companies. Over his career, he has worked with executives, teams, and professionals from Fortune 20 – 1000 organizations who have entrusted him to lead change management and talent acquisition initiatives. Brandon is a featured speaker at staffing industry trade events including: HCI Innovation Conference, ProcureCon CS, and SIA’s CWS.

