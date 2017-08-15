Ed Marsh Announces New Consilium Digital Marketing Partnership with HubSpot for Vets

Army veteran and digital marketing consultant is charter partner in innovative program for military, veteran and spouse owned SMBs

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ed Marsh, founder of Consilium Global Business Advisors, LLC, announced today the launch of its partnership with HubSpot for Vets, the newest segment of HubSpot for Startups. In an effort to provide military, veteran and spouse business founders with the essential tools for their success, Consilium is now able to offer HubSpot’s Marketing and Sales software at a 90% scholarship for the first year -- an average savings of $17,000! HubSpot is the leader in inbound marketing and sales, and its world-renowned CRM, Sales, and Marketing toolset can now be leveraged by startups and small businesses owned by active military, veterans and spouses.

Marsh, a former Infantryman who served in the 82nd Airborne Division is an entrepreneur himself and active in support of military, veterans and their families. As a VFW Post commander he coordinated an innovative vetrepreneurship training program which brought the VetToCEO online program to a physical classroom. The program culminated in a pitch night held at MassChallenge and the award of $30,000 in start-up funding, and was featured in the June/July ’17 VFW magazine. He’s also an active supporter of a Family Readiness Group (FRG) in the 3rd Infantry Division in which one of his sons serves, and will be a featured speaker at the upcoming MilBlogging conference which is sponsored by USAA and Recruit Military. He’ll deliver a talk on leveraging digital marketing to reach buyers globally.

“The internet grants every small business the reach which only a few years ago cost millions of dollars to achieve. Mastering digital marketing puts SMBs in control of their growth. HubSpot is an amazing tool to support that, and the HubSpot for Vets program makes it feasible for military, veteran and spouse owned businesses to harness the opportunity.” said Marsh.

HubSpot for Vets program leader and Air Force Academy grad Evan DiLeo commented “This is a perfect fit. Ed’s built his business on digital marketing, and he has consulted with many businesses to help them successfully do the same. He understands the power of inbound marketing and the HubSpot ecosystem. And his passion for veteran, military and spouse owned business is infectious. We’re thrilled to partner with him.”

Many attributes common among active military and veterans make them natural entrepreneurs. Simply having access to best-in-class digital tools which complement the natural grit, perseverance and planning, leadership and management skills common among veterans can nurture success. Military transition offers opportunities for education and new ventures, and many veterans who take control of their livelihoods then create jobs for other veterans in a virtuous cycle.

Many spouses create successful small businesses to allow them to employ other military spouses, to adapt to the rigors military service and frequent moves which families endure, and to provide focus and fulfillment during lengthy deployments.

“Evan and I have been talking vets and inbound marketing for some time, and I’m so impressed with the program he’s built and thrilled that he’s gained HubSpot’s support for this innovative program. It’s personally meaningful for me to combine two passions of digital marketing and military/veteran programs, and I’m sure we’re going to see some amazing business success stories which result!” concluded Marsh.

The HubSpot for Vets program combines substantial scholarships with special access to inbound marketing and sales training programs and resources in addition to HubSpot’s extensive resources, and certifications.

To get started and take advantage of this scholarship, apply here.

http://www.consiliumglobalbusinessadvisors.com/hubspot-for-veterans-military-and-spouses-consilium-ed-marsh