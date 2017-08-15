BizBash Welcomes Wanda McKnight to Its Cross-Platform Sales Team

Event industry veteran joins the BizBash Sales Team, bringing long-term relationships and deep knowledge of events and media.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Adler, C.E.O. and founder of BizBash Media, announced today that Wanda McKnight has joined the sales team at BizBash (www.bizbash.com), the leading trade media for event and meeting professionals. McKnight joins the department after a successful tenure at The Special Event and Special Events Magazine. As sales development director at BizBash, she will focus on events, including the upcoming BizBash Live: New York on October 25.

McKnight is a well-regarded figure in the industry, boasting over 28 years of experience. She started her career as the assistant to the president at Cardiff Publishing and worked her way across the brand, finding a home as registration manager for numerous shows. After an acquisition by PriMedia, McKnight moved into sales and sold The Special Event experience and magazine throughout North America, allowing her to build relationships with companies across the event landscape.

"We are so excited to have Wanda join our team. She comes with a wealth of experience in the industry, and we're confident she will be an incredible partner and brand ambassador," said Adler. "We're fortunate to collaborate with this industry go-getter and reach new people, places, and companies to create memorable live experiences."

"I'm thrilled to be part of the BizBash team," said McKnight. "I look forward to working with this outstanding group of industry professionals for such a highly regarded brand."



ABOUT BIZBASH

BizBash empowers event professionals with ideas, intelligence, and resources to create smarter events. Each month more than 225,000 unique users across North America and beyond look to BizBash for venue discovery, event style, technology, and tools for their next event. Visit us at www.bizbash.com. Follow us at @bizbash on Twitter and Instagram or www.facebook.com/bizbash.