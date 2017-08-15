Child Prodigy, Polly Taylor Named Among Best of Summer Listening

Verdena Charla'yne "Polly" Taylor

Award-winning, singer/songwriter/arranger/vocal producer, offers consultation to musicians, ministers of music, music directors, songwriters and more

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verdena Charla'yne "Polly" Taylor, singer, songwriter, arranger, vocal producer, has been named among the Best of Summer Listening, 2017, her publicist announced today. Joining her are independent and major label music artists from Canada, the U.S.A., and the U. K. who represent both legendary and new talent.

The Best of Summer Listening is a dynamic listing which recognizes internationally acclaimed music artists each year. In addition to Taylor, other distinguished artists named to the 2017 edition include DeeJazz, Josh Gracin, Mandisa, Millard Thomas, Jr , Pamella Elaine, and Dee-1.

At age 12, Verdena Charla'yne "Polly" Taylor was recruited by a gospel group and eventually became their musical director. When she was just 14, Taylor began writing songs and along with the group, captured the interest of the late, Dr. Mattie Moss Clark and "Pop" Winans.

For nearly two decades, she and the group often shared the stage with The Clark Sisters, annual concert billings with The Winans, and opened for The Hawkins Family.

She has contributed her talents as songwriter to Marvin Sapp's album, "Be Exalted (2006V.)" Her current featured work is her own, Abba/Father (PollyTunes Productions, LLC). It was recognized as one of best of summer listening, 2017. The urban contemporary, gospel/christian/inspirational single is available at http://www.Pollytunes.com.



"The Best of Summer Listening, 2017 is a promotional listing and is indicative of the depth and breadth of the industry," explained Fran Briggs, Publicist to Polly Taylor. "It's a dynamically diverse collaboration of extraordinary voices and distinguished instrumentation. Consideration as an honoree was initiated by submissions from each artist or their management."



ABOUT POLLY TAYLOR

