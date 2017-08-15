Frozen Bakery Products Market Consumption, Price, Demand, Revenue, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2022

Frozen Bakery Products Market

Predicts Frozen Bakery Market to be an Alternative to Freshly Baked Products

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITES STATES, August 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An increase in the number of bakery businesses is witnessed, worldwide, with consumers opting for the reasonably priced frozen bakery products, over other baked fast foods. The growth of this market segment accelerates consumer preference for a convenient alternative to freshly baked products.

With an opportunity to produce new specialty frozen bakery products with plenty of innovation for health-conscious consumers, the market growth is expected to be maintained in the future. The freezing process and storage can have a negative effect on bread quality. There is a vast opportunity in innovating variety of methods, which can improve the quality of partially baked and frozen bread. The partially baked frozen bread after re-baking have a lower volume, denser structure and harder crumb than the directly baked bread.

Frozen Pizza Crusts accounted for a 38% Share of the Total Market

Frozen bread and frozen pastries hold XXX%, XXX% of share, respectively.

The global market for frozen bakery products, based on type, has been segmented into bread, buns, pizza crusts, cakes & pastries, and ‘others’. Frozen baked products including cakes, pastries and cold pizza hold a dominant market share, due to the high consumption rate.

Asia-Pacific is the Fastest Growing Market for Frozen Bakery.

Some of the European and North American countries are experiencing strong economic development. Hence, these markets make significant investments in frozen bakery. The growth of frozen bakery market is expected to be fastest in emerging market of Latin America and the Middle East.

Hostess and Nestlé Dreyer's Launched a Wide-Range of Frozen Snacks

Hostess Brands, LLC collaborated with Nestle Dreyer’s Ice Cream Company to launch Hostess Frozen Novelties products.

Twinkies, ding dongs, cupcakes were made available in a creative new form of creamy and delicious frozen bakery desserts.

Capital Activity

Grupo Bimbo bought Columbian Frozen Bakery Company

Grupo Bimbo acquired a Colombia-based frozen bakery firm, Panattiere

Panattiere, offers a variety of products including puff pastry, sandwich rolls, muffins and soft bread, will be part of Bimbo’s Latin American business, whose net sales rose almost 20%, during the FY 2016.

Genius gluten-free bakery extended its branches into frozen food sector

Swiss food giant, Nestle invested EUR 48million (USD 51.7million) to alter its frozen pizza production facility in Benevento in Italy into an international manufacturing "hub".

The global frozen bakery market is competitive and involves market players such as:

Aryzta (Switzerland)

Barilla Holdings Spa (Italy)

Cargill Incorporated (US)

Other companies such as Custom Foods Inc. (US), Europastry (Spain), General Mills Inc. (US), among others, have a prominent presence in the frozen bakery market.

