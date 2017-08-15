Auburn Systems Publishes New Website to Assist Environmental Compliance and Process Control Engineer

New website is a technical and business resource on how triboelectric instruments streamline environmental compliance and improve manufacturing processes.

DANVERS, MA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Auburn Systems, LLC announced today the update of its website at www.AuburnSys.com. The new site is designed to help engineers, maintenance, production and maintenance folks find the information they need, quickly. In addition to technical details on all of Auburn’s instruments for environmental monitoring and pneumatic conveying optimization, the site provides easy access to Auburn’s extensive resource center with hundreds of articles, downloadable guides, whitepapers and checklists, and various video and other educational content.

Earl Parker, Auburn VP of Sales & Operations said “I love having conversations with folks interested in using triboelectric instruments for various monitoring applications. In fact my best days are ones where I talk with an engineering or maintenance team to help apply technology that provides a solution to frustrating problems. Our new site let’s us do that with more users, 24 X 7!”

In addition to industry specific information for food, pharmaceutical, chemical, plastics, steel & foundries and cement, the site provides budgetary planning guidelines and deep technical resources for various dust collector and baghouse issues. Common questions such as differences between triboelectric and opacity continuous emissions monitoring systems and the role of differential pressure are explored in depth.

Process control applications for tribo instruments, such as controls for pneumatic conveying systems designed to reduce product damage and maintenance, are detailed as well.

Consistent throughout the information on the new site is Auburn’s emphasis on helping companies increase efficiency, reduce downtime and manage costs of compliance and operations. Easy to navigate and designed for the mobile requirements of today’s on-the-go engineers, the site simplifies the process of requesting a quote and finding technical information on current and obsolete models.

Visit the improved Auburn Systems website at www.AuburnSys.com.

About Auburn Systems: Auburn Systems LLC designs, engineers and manufactures advanced electronics. Our specialty is developing and refining devices for particulate monitoring. We focus on bag leak detection for emission monitoring and solids flow monitoring for process control applications – particularly where accurate detection and monitoring saves our customers time and money. Regulatory compliance and process improvement are business challenges – not simple hardware tasks. Although we invented triboelectric monitoring, we don’t just rely on our large assortment of patents. We measure our application success by the return which we enable our customers to realize. By accurately monitoring the triboelectric effect created by particles in a process, we actually help you do, what you do, better.