Hyperledger, R3 & Enterprise Ethereum Alliance Join Banking Heavyweights to Discuss Blockchain Adoption in Dublin
Fidelity, Barclays, Credit Suisse & State Street joined by leading tech experts at the Blockchain for Finance Conference on October 3-4: https://goo.gl/jstcRuDUBLIN, IRELAND, August 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 250+ senior fintech experts will take over the Aviva Stadium in Dublin this October to discuss their blockchain strategies in a bid to move their blockchain projects from proof-of-concept to full-scale deployment.
Blockchain gurus Brian Behlendorf (Hyperledger), Matthew Spoke (Enterprise Ethereum Alliance) & Clive Cooke (R3) will speak alongside finance kingpins including Hadley Stern (Fidelity), Jeremy Wilson (Barclays) & Moiz Kohari (State Street) to address some of the challenges companies are facing when looking at the business case for blockchain and distributed ledger technologies within financial services.
Key topics up for discussion this year include:
• Blockchain Use Cases: See how POC's in areas including trade finance, payments, insurance, identity, supply chain finance, syndicated loans, securities and clearing are moving into full production
• Blockchain, Digital & Fintech: Explore how financial services companies are looking to incorporate DLT into their wider business strategy to aid your forward planning
• Regulation, Compliance and Legal: Address legal uncertainty surrounding blockchain with a focus on smart contracts, standards and big data and how the landscape is likely to take shape moving into 2018
• Technology Concerns: Explore the importance of interoperability and scalability for blockchain technology as well as the security issues that still concern financial services
Other speaking organisations at the conference include Credit Suisse, IOTA, KBC, BNY Mellon, Aeternity, Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank. Melonport, Deloitte and more…
To see a full breakdown of the agenda and speakers involved in the 2nd Blockchain for Finance Conference, download the conference brochure at https://goo.gl/jstcRu
Dean Murphy
FinTech Network
+44 (0)203 468 9461
email us here