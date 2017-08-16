"The Hadassah Code" - Diana, Princess Of Wales

Princess Diana Dies Following A Car Crash In Paris Her Code Revealed

Visit My Website To View Diana's Countdown Code To Her Death” — Hadassah Grace Marshall

LONDON, GREAT BRITAIN, August 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- I have applied My Code to Princess Diana who died in Paris on the 31st August 1997. Lady Diana Spencer came to prominence in February 1981 when her engagement to Queen Elizabeth II, first born son Prince Charles was announced to the world...The Prince of wales and Diana's wedding took place later that year in St Paul's Cathedral on 29th July...Their Marriage produced two sons Prince William and Harry, and after years of marital difficulties their marriage fell apart ending in divorce on the 28th August 1996...A year later Diana was dining at the Hotel Ritz in Paris with her new boyfriend Dodi Fayed. After leaving the Ritz Diana,her bodyguard and Dodi while in a chauffeur driven car by Henri Paul was followed by the paparazzi and as they sped away in a Mercedes S280 sedan and into the Pont de L'Alma Tunnel they crashed hitting the thirteenth pillar, killing Paul and Fayed instantly,Diana's bodyguard who was wearing his seat belt was badly injured, eyewitnesses who rendered assistance at the scene said that Diana was still alive...It was announced a short time later Princess Diana had died... You can find out how I have applied My Code to Diana by Visiting My Very Extensive Website http://www.thehadassahcode.com/ After a Revelation and Fourteen Years of Research I was led to Author a Book called "The Hadassah Code" Proof Man's Days Are Numbered ISBN 9781742842509...Using Over a Hundred of the World's Most Rich Famous and Influential People I Show that there are Certain Numbers Counting Down in Peoples' lives concerning Milestones such as Births Marriages Disasters and Deaths...Since My book was Published in 2012 I have put together a Very Extensive Website Continuing to Prove that these Same Numbers are Still Apparent in Peoples' lives