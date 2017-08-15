Coversion, The Sync-Focused Covers Catalogue, to Launch in September
Coversion, a sync-focused covers catalogue, tailored to the servicing of the sync market, will launch at the London Sync Sessions, in Barcelona next month.
Coversion, a sync-focused covers catalogue with hubs in London and Canada, will launch in September. The catalogue, entirely tailored to the servicing of high quality covers to the sync market, is set to launch at this year’s London Sync Sessions, being hosted at the Future Music Forum in Barcelona next month.
The Coversion concept is the latest venture from the team behind Canadian multi-service music licensing house, Rocking Horse Road. Following five years of success with syncs placed across a broad range of global TV, gaming and film campaigns, including the TV promo for Oscar-winning, Moonlight, Coversion’s founders recognised the need for a catalogue producing the highest quality tracks in the booming covers market for the sync sector. Founder Janesta Boudreau and Senior Music Supervisor and Manager Leslie Amos have years of sync, licensing and music supervision experience between them. Award-winning music supervisor and licensing specialist Amos brings a pedigree earned working for the likes of Universal Music Publishing Group and Sony Playstation Europe, equalled by the distinguished background in licensing, sync and music supervision across ads, trailers and gaming that Boudreau adds to the enterprise, bolstered by her recent nomination for a prestigious Music Week Sync Award in the Video Games Music Supervision category (winners to be announced in October 2017).
Founder, Janesta Boudreau says, “Having been in the business for years ourselves, we’re coming at this from the view of servicing the sync market with what they need and want. We’ve worked on all sides of this between us and, not only do we recognise the value of covers to the market, but that of high quality covers that are produced to the best sync standards.” Leslie Amos, adds, “Between the team we’re an experienced body of sync and licensing managers as well as music supes, so we know what our clients, who are largely ad agencies, trailer studios, production houses and music supes for film, TV and gaming, need from our covers. Owning all our masters and working closely with publishers and rights owners also means clearance is as swift and painless as possible.”
Coversion has chosen the third edition of the London Sync Sessions, for which they are headline sponsors, to launch the catalogue as the conference has quickly become the go-to on the sync and publishing calendar, attended by the great and the good from the sector. The team is looking forward to hosting a panel discussion and to introducing delegates to the Coversion catalogue at their dedicated launch during the event on 15 September. Sync Sessions organiser, David Fish, says, “We are excited to have Coversion on board this year. Their team of music supervisors, producers and artists is bringing something fresh and relevant to the sync market and the Sync Sessions are all about celebrating best practice in our sector, so they’re a great fit.”
Coversion launches with a dedicated lunch event on 15 September 2017 for delegates at the London Sync Sessions during the Future Music Forum at the Estrella Damm Brewery in Barcelona.
Check out a sample of Coversion's covers at: https://www.coversionmusic.com
