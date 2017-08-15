K-12 Makerspace Materials Market Shows ‘Astonishing’ Rate of Success

K-12 Makerspace Materials Market

Research analysts forecast the Global K-12 Makerspace Materials Market to grow at a CAGR of 15.49% during the period 2017-2021.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Government initiatives and funding from angel investors are accelerating the growth of the K-12 education market. Investments are being made in technology projects that are integrated into the modern education system. The US government has taken various initiatives, such as the No Child Left Behind and Every Student Succeeds Act, for the development of K-12 schools. The increasing number of schools in North America are accepting the similar core K-12 curricula to bring in standardization across the education system in the region. European countries are also focusing on implementing modern learning methodologies such as blended learning, game-based learning, and project-oriented learning to provide students with an immersive learning experience. The European Commission (EC) is taking several beneficial initiatives for the development of the overall infrastructural of K-12 schools in the region.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global K-12 makerspace materials industry for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

APAC

Europe

North America

ROW

Key vendors

Follett

GoldieBlox

MakerBot

Renovated Learning



Research report, Global K-12 Makerspace Materials Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Other prominent vendors

SparkFun Education

littleBits

K'NEX Education

TechShop

3Dexter

LEGO Education

Parrot Education

Raspberry Pi Foundation

Sphero

Market driver

Popularity of maker movement

Market challenge

High material costs

Market trend

Introduction of AR and VR

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Companies Mentioned:

Follett, GoldieBlox, MakerBot, Renovated Learning, SparkFun Education, littleBits, K'NEX Education, TechShop, 3Dexter, LEGO Education, Parrot Education, Raspberry Pi Foundation, Sphero

