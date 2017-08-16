168 Film Festival And Salvation Army Partner To Bring Kids To The Movies
The “168 Kids!” screening is from 9:00 AM to 9:45 AM, followed by “selfies with celebs” on the Kids Red Carpet from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM.
Some 168 Kids films were created for kids by kids, like award-winning, ten-year-old writer/director, Rachel Lowry’s film “Lost.” It is based on Matthew 18:12-14. The animated tale is about a young sheep, who learns a valuable lesson when he gets lost.
"These powerful, positive family messages are sure to delight young minds, said John David Ware, Founder and President. "If we lose the kids, we lose the battle."
The 5th annual “168 KIDS!” event partners with The Salvation Army Entertainment Industry Friends Network (#TSA EntCom). According to The Salvation Army's Producer/Director of Entertainment Industry Relations, Anthony Begonia, “These kids with their families always love an opportunity to get out of the neighborhood. This is very much needed and we're thankful for the partnership."
Highlighting the power of story to change culture, the 168 Film Festival showcases the work of worldwide filmmakers competing for over $25,000 in prizes and a chance to make their first film.
The festival is presented each year by 168 Film, an organization founded by John David Ware in 2003 to train and equip filmmakers in making faith and family films.
Tickets to attend the entire 168 Film Festival – Saturday, August 26 - Sunday August 27 – are $28-54 and are available at www.168film.com/tickets
