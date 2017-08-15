Custom Table Pads & Linens Celebrates its 5th Anniversary

Metro St. Louis Company Attributes Growth over Past 5 Years to Local Community

One thing we did that has led to our success was upgrading our web presence, so that when people search for 'custom table pads,''custom table linens,' or even 'table pads St. Louis,' they find us.” — Ed Hall

ST. LOUIS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team at Custom Table Pads & Linens marked its 5th anniversary recently.

An exciting day of celebrations were held at the company’s St. Louis location where the owner of the company, Ed Hall, reflected on the past five years. Highlights of the St. Louis-based company’s history include its establishment in 1989 as Reavis Table Pads & Linens; changing ownership and going from Reavis Table Pads & Linens to Custom Table Pads & Linens in 2012; and becoming an A+ Accredited Member of the Better Business Bureau.

Hall said of the anniversary: “We are delighted to have reached this milestone, especially in such a competitive marketplace, and are really happy to be able to celebrate with our valued partners, customers and friends from all around the metro St. Louis area.”

“The past five have been a hugely successful time for us; Since buying and rebranding the business, one thing we have done that has led to our success was upgrading our web presence, so that when people search for 'custom table pads,' 'custom table linens,' or even 'table pads St. Louis,' they find us. We’re delighted to have become a part of the local community and have had the pleasure of working with and meeting many people in the area over the years and look forward to continuing to build on these strong relationships in the future.”

For further information about Custom Table Pads & Linens, call Ed Hall at (314) 752-5577 or e-mail him at thetablepadman@gmail.com.