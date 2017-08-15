Washington, DC Area Singer Eddie Jones to Perform at Kevin Durant Day 2017

Photo by Derrel Todd

Event will recognize NBA MVP Durant

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Billboard charting Pop singer/songwriter Eddie Jones gets to combine two passions in his life on August 17: music and basketball. On that day, Jones—a Washington, DC area resident—will perform his original music on Kevin Durant Day in Seat Pleasant, MD. He will serve as one of several national and local recording artists to perform during the local celebration for the NBA basketball great Durant.

Jones says he feels honored to perform for the event’s honoree Kevin Wayne Durant—who’s from Seat Pleasant, MD—and the expected 20,000 event attendees. The event, being organized by Seat Pleasant Mayor Eugene Grant, will recognize Durant’s participation in the 2017 NBA Championship win of the Golden State Warriors and his award as Most Valuable Player this year.

Formerly a point guard and shooting guard for the AAU at Fort Belvoir in Fairfax County Virginia, Jones said he once dreamed of becoming a professional basketball player; but, a career-ending injury led him to pursue his second passion – music. A self-described military brat whose father is an Army officer, Jones is scoring well in music and aims for success in the music industry comparable to Durant’s success in basketball. Just a few years ago, Jones performed for Army personnel and their families on military bases in the United States. Now Jones’s “Think I'm in Love” single—distributed by Universal Music Group—is reaching listeners worldwide and has earned nearly 650,000 Spotify streams.

Jones invites his fans to celebrate Kevin Durant Day by attending the event that will start on Thursday, August 17 at 10 a.m. with a parade at Judith P. Hoyer Montessori School and follow with a festival—to include music performances—at Goodwin Park, 311 68th Place, Seat Pleasant, MD. Those planning to attend must register online and bring their barcoded ticket to be granted access to the festival.

For more information about Eddie Jones, visit www.iameddiejones.com. Send inquiries about Eddie Jones bookings and interviews to aspmgt@gmail.com.