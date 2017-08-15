Jason Krasno Named 2018 Super Lawyer of the Year

Award marks the 11th Consecutive Year Krasno has Made the "Super Lawyers" List.

We are the only workers’ compensation law firm in Pennsylvania with three generations of lawyers dedicated to protecting the rights of injured workers, disabled adults and children.” — Jason Krasno, CEO

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jason Krasno, owner and managing partner of Krasno, Krasno & Onwudinjo has been recognized by Super Lawyers Magazine as the 2018 Super Lawyer of the Year for his exceptional work in the practice area of workers' compensation. The Super Lawyers distinction is attained through a scoring system based on peer recognition and professional achievement.

Mr. Krasno has been on the Super Lawyer list for the last eleven years, and being recognized as the Super Lawyer of the Year marks a peak in his distinguished career practicing law.

"I am honored to receive this reward," he said. "This recognition shows the outstanding and professional work that the entire staff at Krasno, Krasno & Onwudinjo perform each day on behalf of our clients."

Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding attorneys, analyzing more than 70 practice areas. Their patented selection process includes independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluation.

Mr. Krasno along with all other candidates are evaluated on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement. Selections are then made on an annual, state-by-state basis to help elevate and distinguish the elite lawyers. The objective is to create a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of outstanding attorneys that can be used as a resource for attorneys and consumers searching for legal counsel.

Super Lawyers Magazine features their annual list of award winning lawyers in each state or region as well as the ABA-accredited law school libraries. Mr. Krasno has been on that list for 11 consecutive years, placed among the best lawyers throughout Pennsylvania for Workers' Compensation law.

In addition to being awarded the title of Super Lawyer yet again, Mr. Krasno has also received

• Best Lawyer, Since 2009

• Best Lawyers Top 100 Lawyers, 2015

• 2016 Lawyer of the Year by Best Lawyers



Jason Krasno joined the firm in 1999 as a general litigator and worked in a multitude of practice areas including criminal, civil, and domestic law. He now specializes and excels in the areas of Workers’ Compensation Law and Litigation. Mr. Krasno has litigated cases across the state of Pennsylvania and has experience with the judicial process in every county.

Over the span of his career, Krasno has represented thousands of injured workers, rightfully earning his clients tens of millions of dollars.

Mr. Krasno's passion for helping those in need of representation coupled with his strong work ethic is what earns him this recognition, year after year.

“This looks good on paper,” he stated, “but it is the bond I form with each of my clients that gives me real inspiration to succeed.”

Mr. Krasno added that his key to success is putting the client first. “We treat every client like members of the Krasno family,” Krasno explained.

“When you take the focus off of yourself and put the needs of others first, success will always follow.”

Jason Krasno along with the dedicated legal team at Krasno, Krasno & Onwudinjo, make sure that their clients know that they are valued and not just another number.

No matter how busy Mr. Krasno is, he is always sure to return every message to his clients personally.

“My grandfather was the type of guy who knew everyone’s name," he added. "My father adopted these same habits, and now I make it a part of my everyday routine to do the same.”

Krasno Krasno & Onwudinjo was founded in 1936 by The Honorable Isadore Krasno. Isadore Krasno served as a workers’ compensation judge for four decades. Judge Krasno presided over thousands of cases while on the bench in Pennsylvania. He made it his personal mission to protect the injured workers of Pennsylvania who were hurt at work, as well as helping them to obtain the compensation benefits they needed and deserved.

Jason Krasno has brought the same dedication to the firm while upholding his father and grandfather’s mission of helping injured workers.

“I take great pride in carrying on this tradition,” said Krasno, “KKO runs three generations deep, and I plan to continue to achieve the mission that my grandfather envisioned: which is fighting for the rights of injured workers.”

The Krasno Krasno & Onwudinjo firm’s main practice areas of law are Workers’ Compensation and Social Security Disability Insurance.

Jason Krasno advocates for the injured workers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, but Krasno Krasno & Onwudinjo has 12 law offices located throughout the state. The offices are strategically placed throughout Pennsylvania to ensure that clients never have to travel far to get the help they need from an experienced attorney.

In total, the firm has sixteen attorneys who share 2018 Super Lawyer of the Year Jason Krasno’s vision of helping injured workers.