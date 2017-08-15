TEAM NUVISION HAS LISTED ANOTHER AWESOME HOME IN ROSEMEAD ON ZILLOW

BUY THIS HOME AND I'LL BUY YOURS* Call Rudy at 626-789-0159 and Start Packing

BUY THIS AWESOME HOME IN ROSEMEAD AND RUDY WILL BUY YOURS*

BUY THIS HOME AND I'LL BUY YOURS!* ” — Rudy L Kusuma

ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Team Nuvision has proudly announced its new home listing on Zillow. The new home listed by California’s leading real estate team led by Rudy Kusuma is located in Irvine, California. Rudy Kusuma’s Team NuVision is an award winning real estate team that has received the most outstanding reviews from the people of California. The team of five star realtors led by the renowned real estate maestro Rudy Lira Kusuma has made a deep impact throughout the state and is successfully selling houses in nearly 15 areas of California.



Beautiful Single Family home located in a quiet neighborhood in the city of Rosemead features three bedrooms + office or 4th bedroom, two bathrooms, with a living space of 1,484 sqft and a lot size of 5,665 sqft. RV Parking. Near the 10 fwy and near shopping centers.

BUY THIS HOME AND I’LL BUY YOURS*

Every month, thousands of homeowners are faced with the stressful dilemma of whether to buy first or sell first. You see, if you buy before selling, you could run the risk of owning two homes. Or, just as bad, if you sell first, you could end up homeless. It's what insiders in the industry call the Real Estate Catch 22, and it's an extremely anxious position to find yourself in.

This financial and emotional tightrope is one you usually have to walk alone because most agents have no way of helping you with this predicament. But one local real estate agent has created a unique Guaranteed Sale Program which solves this dilemma. This program guarantees the sale of your present home before you take possession of your new one. If your home doesn't sell in 120 days, they will buy it from you themselves for the previously agreed price ensuring that you never get caught in the Real Estate Catch 22.

Before you hire any professional, you should research the market to find out who can do the best job for you. When interviewing agents, find out what kind of guarantee they are willing to give you with respect to the selling of your home. In a market where many homes listed for sale linger for months and months on the market, a guarantee which ensures that your home will sell is critical. Unfortunately, you'll find that most agents simply cannot make such a guarantee.

To help you learn more about this program and how it can make your move less stressful, a FREE special report has been prepared entitled "How to Avoid Getting Stuck with Two Homes".

Order this report NOW to find out how to guarantee the cash sale of your home. Please request online at www.GoBuyThisHome.com

For more information, please visit: www.TeamNuVision.net

To see the reviews of Rudy L. Kusuma, please visit his Zillow page:

www.zillow.com/profile/rudylk/

To find out more about the property for sale, please visit: https://www.zillow.com/homes/for_sale/20725289_zpid/34.134612,-117.992478,34.010336,-118.177014_rect/12_zm/?view=public

BUY THIS HOME AND I'LL BUY YOURS* Call Rudy at 626-789-0159 and Start Packing